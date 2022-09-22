Inland Empire team takes second in USTA Sectionals

Tropical storm Kay may have delayed the tournament by a week, but the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) 7.0 women’s team representing the Inland Empire League, led by team captain Michele Walter, played exceptionally well in the tournament rescheduled for Sept. 17 and 18 in Rancho Palos Verdes.
The Sun Lakes team, based in Banning, played two matches on Saturday and won both of those matches. They played three matches on Sunday and went all the way to the Finals.
The Sun Lakes team, with only nine players, competed against teams with up to 22 players and still made it to the Finals of the Southern California Sectionals.
The winning team was from Ventura County.
Team members beside, Walter, included Cathy Leogrande, Scipia Curtis, Sally Jo Schwartz, Jane Whitney, Bev Haller, Kim Jensen, Tammy Pronenko and Cesaria Vasquez.
Each member of the team received a crystal Southern California USTA Sectionals 2022 Finalist trophy. Congratulations ladies on your Second Place finish at the USTA Sectionals.
