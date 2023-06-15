Round and round the oval they go, a whirl of colors, sweat, hair and mascara. They are the Inland Empire Derby Divas, and they’re playing for keeps.
The Derby Divas — an area women’s roller derby team — defeated the visiting Badfish of Orange County 110-97 last weekend at Fontana’s Jack Bulik Park. But that’s just part of the story.
ORIGIN
The Divas began in 2006 under the umbrella of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA).
This is not your grandfather’s roller derby. That version, known as Roller Games, included the Los Angeles Thunderbirds of the 1960s with announcer Dick Lane bellowing, “Whoaaaa Nelly.” It was camped-up variation of the sport with heroes and villains, fake feuds and storylines that played out during the season.
Today the banked track and phony flair of yesterday have been replaced by a flat oval and an emphasis on diversity, inclusivity and sportsmanship.
TO EACH HIS OWN
Some of the Derby Divas are no strangers to hair dye and tattoo parlors. Others are not as conspicuous.
“People like to assume that we’re all similar, that we’re all rough and tumble and there are people that are definitely that,” said Becky “Ms. Tris of All Evil” Freeman of Yucaipa who is an accountant by trade. “But there are other people who are quiet, stay-at-home moms and this is just an outlet for them.”
All the players have derby nicknames. The monikers are usually funny, punny and hint at toughness — “Cass-ket Rose” and “Cheapshot Peggy” and “Barb Dwyer” for example.
“There are the alternative chicks with the tattoos and dyed hair,” said Heather “Vi Vicious” Jimenez, a human resources manager from Beaumont. “But there are also women like me. I’ve met registered nurses, scientists, teachers and stay-at-home moms who play roller derby.”
ORGANIZED MAYHEM
Standout Divas jammer Krista “Bambino” Goodman of Yucaipa is an executive director of a manufacturing company. She has a master’s degree from USC and wrote a thesis on the sport.
“Even though roller derby was staged in the 1960s and ‘70s, they were very talented skaters,” Goodman said. “If you watch it on YouTube, it’s really cool what they did. I think it was [former star] Joan Weston who said, ‘Only roller derby people know roller derby.’”
What is roller derby? It’s a full-contact sport played on quad skates. Each bout is two 30-minute halves. There are five players on each team — a jammer and four blockers. The blockers try to hinder the opponents and aid their jammer. The jammer attempts to lap opponents.
Think of it as organized mayhem.
INCLUSIVE
Roller derby for women took off in the early 2000s. That’s when the WFTDA was born in Austin, Texas.
Divas’ blocker Roshelle “Shamrock Shove-Her” Ogden of Redlands has played since 2015. She started with the now-defunct Yuc-Town Bombshells of Yucaipa.
During a recent practice at Fontana’s Jack Bulik Park, the shamrock decals on Ogden’s white helmet twinkled under the lights.
“There’s some body positivity involved,” said Ogden, an aquatics director for the YMCA. “I’m not a petite person and that’s embraced here. My big butt helps.”
Said the Divas’ Margaret “Immaculate Correction” Allredge of Redlands, “There are all kinds of people involved — teachers and moms and people with doctorates. We’re inclusive.”
THRILLS AND SPILLS
The Derby Divas vs. Badfish bout is one of ebbs and flows — with no lack of jostling and hard falls.
Mid-way through the first half, Divas’ star jammer “Suga Skull” (she declined to give her real name) goes down with a thud and play is halted.
Seated in a folding chair like 150 other fans is Yucaipa’s Fred Freeman, a Vietnam veteran who is the father of the Divas’ Freeman.
“These girls really take it seriously,” Fred says. “Becky’s had so many injuries. I said to her before tonight’s game, ‘Can you just not get hurt tonight?’”
VICTORY
The Badfish rally to within two points late in the game. But then the Divas’ Goodman pinballs off opponents and scores four points before cutting off the jam. Then “Suga Skull” dashes for four more points to secure the win. The Divas’ record improves to 5-2.
The Derby Divas dance off the rink, then huddle.
“Thank you, Badfish. Thank you, officials,” they chant.
Another victory for the Divas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.