The school winners of the Ken Hubbs Award were chosen on Monday, May 1, at San Bernardino High.
Hubbs was a four-sport star and student body president at Colton High in the late 1950s. He was the National League Rookie of the Year for the Chicago Cubs in 1962, setting fielding records as a second baseman. He died in a plane crash outside Provo, Utah in 1964.
One boy and one girl were chosen for each school. An overall boys’ winner and overall girls’ winner were also chosen but will not be revealed until the banquet on Monday, May 15, at Indian Springs High in San Bernardino.
Here are the Hubbs school winners from area schools:
Arrowhead Christian: Makenzie Gray, Mason Lackey; Beaumont: Jada Long, Tayven Anderson; Citrus Valley: Jessica Doty, Brockton Lium; Redlands: Faith Deano, Kam Hopson; Redlands East Valley: Abyy Washburn, Jeremiah Bolanos; Yucaipa: Christine Carpenter, Luke Scherrer.
