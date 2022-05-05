Hubbs Award school winners selected

The individual school winners for the Ken Hubbs Award have been selected. The committee picked the winners at a meeting on Monday, May 2, at San Bernardino High.

The honors commemorate the late Ken Hubbs. Hubbs was a four-sport star at Colton High who was the National League Rookie of the Year with the Chicago Cubs in 1962. He died in a plane crash outside Provo, Utah in 1964.

An overall boys’ and girls’ winner was also chosen. Those will be announced the night of the banquet, as will the Keith Hubbs winner, which is a sportsmanship award. The late Keith was Ken’s brother and was a former Brigham Young University football player.

Beaumont High is included in the program for the first time.

Here are the individual school winners for Century Group Media newspapers:

Arrowhead Christian: Alice Kok, Garen Zakarian

Beaumont: Cheyanne Summers, Gabriel Nunez.

Citrus Valley: Lindsey Chau, Jared Snyder

Redlands: Kathryn Thompson, Erwan Friche

Redlands East Valley: Shannon Cockerill, Luca Smith

Yucaipa: Rylie Bloomfield, Emmanuel “JoJo” Barajas

