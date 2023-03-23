Michael Schaefer lives in a part of Redlands known as “LaLa Land” because most of the blocks begin with “La.” That includes his nicely appointed home on La Hermosa Drive.
Schaefer and his fiancé Ann Hickman will host riders in the upcoming Redlands Bicycle Classic, April 12-16. That includes, at the least, providing a place to sleep, use of a bathroom, and refrigerator space.
“It’s so much fun,” Schaefer said. “The riders are such interesting people. I hosted a rider who is a professor at Stanford. I typically host 1-2 but my kids have moved out and I’m an empty nester so I’m hoping to host four this year.”
Christmas lights adorn the house (“I’m too lazy to take them down,” Schaefer said) and there are brightly colored window frames of green, blue, yellow and teal. Birds chirp. There is a bench off to the side but be careful sitting on it because it’s fragile.
When the heavy, dark brown door opens, it reveals a pleasant collection of antiques, bullfighting posters, coyote statues and multi-colored treasures from Schaefer’s many visits to Mexico and Spain. The attorney, 72 years young, gets around.
“I pulled this poster off a wall at a bar in Tijuana,” Schaefer said of one of his bullfighting posters. “This one over here was a benefit for the city of Tijuana in 1973.”
There is a poster of the late bullfighter, David Silveti. Silveti died by suicide at age 48 in 2003.
Silveti was known for his daring style and his courage. He fought in all the major venues in Mexico and was frequently gored and tossed by bulls, causing 40 operations, and exacting a physical and mental toll.
“He stuck so close to the bull and never moved,” said Ramon Lopez of the Taurine Archive in Guadalajara to the Los Angeles Times. “He was very dedicated and brave.”
Fully in his element, Schaefer also tells of an elderly bullfighter, Luis Procuna, whom he saw slowly enter the ring and kneel before a bull who proceeded to charge the aged matador. But with one flick of the wrist, Procuna made the bull miss. He did it 1, 2, 3 times and then walked off, glancing over his shoulder just once to make sure.
Seated on his antique, overstuffed couch with fiancé Ann, Schaefer tells of his love of hosting Redlands Bicycle Classic riders in his arts and crafts-style home.
“They come at the beginning of the week and sleep here and hang out a little bit,” he said. “We don’t need to feed them – that’s not part of the deal. They have special diets, so they don’t eat what we eat. And we don’t need to entertain them because they’re either racing or getting ready to race. So they’re perfect house guests.”
Fiancé Ann of Riverside has not been involved in the hosting yet, but she approves.
“I think it’s a great idea,” she said. “He [Schaefer] is very community conscious, so it follows with his natural way of doing things.”
Many of the riders don’t make money, so saving on lodging is a huge help, Schaefer said.
Clearly, riders who will stay in LaLa Land with Schaefer, are in for an interesting time.
Asked what prospective host families can expect from hosting riders, Schaefer said, “To look forward to a great experience and to check out the race website for opportunities.”
Prospective host families may contact host family lead coordinator Robyn Purves at Robyn4RBC@gmail.com.
