Aquinas High football lineman Hawk Ramos has committed to play at Western Colorado University.
Ramos is a member of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians in Highland.
Yucaipa girls edge Beaumont
The Yucaipa High girls’ basketball team defeated Beaumont 49-48.
Grace Lee scored 16 points for Beaumont and Kiya Waters and Jada Long had 10 points apiece. Lee also had 17 rebounds.
Yucaipa finished the regular season with a 15-11 overall record, 7-3 in the Citrus Belt League (CBL). Beaumont went 19-4, 9-1 and won its third consecutive CBL title.
Yucaipa led 23-17 at the half.
Bulldogs blast Caltech
The University of Redlands men’s basketball team defeated Caltech 82-50.
Robert Power led the Bulldogs with 20 points. Khyree Armstead scored 16 points, Colin McCarthy tossed in nine points, and Nathaniel Johnson scored eight points and took seven rebounds.
Redlands women dominate
The University of Redlands women’s basketball team defeated Caltech 77-61. Alyssa Downs led Redlands with 20 points and added six rebounds, five assists and a steal. Hannah Jerrier scored 15 points and had six rebounds, four assists and three blocks.
T-Birds fall
The Yucaipa High boys’ basketball team fell to Beaumont 60-50.
Nathen Hernandez led Yucaipa with 19 points.
The Cougars are CBL champions for the first time, losing only one game in league.
Eagles blank Roadrunners
The Arrowhead Christian boys’ soccer team defeated Loma Linda Academy 3-0. Mason Lackey, Caden Rossi and Allen Overholt scored.
REV edges Cajon
The Redlands East Valley High boys’ basketball team edged Cajon of San Bernardino 64-63 to compete its regular season. The Wildcats finished 16-11 overall, 7-3 in league.
T-Birds finish strongly
The Yucaipa girls’ water polo team finished the regular season with a 20-11 record, 8-0 in the Citrus Belt League.
Yucaipa outscored its CBL opponents by a combined 145-25, including a recent 15-0 win against Redlands.
The Thunderbirds won the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 title last season.
Flag football approved
The CIF-State Federated Council approved girls’ flag football as a sport for 2023-24 by a 146-0 vote.
Games will be 7-on-7. There will be four 12-minute quarters, with a running clock for the first 22 minutes of each half.
ACA defeats Roadrunners
The Arrowhead Christian Academy (ACA) girls’ soccer team defeated Loma Linda Academy 10-0. The Eagles won their third consecutive Ambassador League championship. They are 10-2-1 overall and went 9-0-1 in league.
The Eagles are 33-2-1 in league play during the past three seasons.
Andriese invited to camp
Redlands East Valley High grad Matt Andriese, a pitcher, is among the non-roster invitees to spring training for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Andriese has pitched for several teams after being drafted by the San Diego Padres out of UC-Riverside.
Blackhawks down Terriers
The Citrus Valley girls’ soccer team defeated Redlands 4-1 to improve its overall record to 16-3-1 and complete its Citrus Belt League season at 10-0 for its fourth consecutive league title.
The Blackhawks scored two goals in each half.
Yucaipa, Beaumont tie
The Yucaipa High girls’ soccer team tied Beaumont 1-1 and finished the regular season with an 18-3-2 overall record, 7-2-1 in league.
The Thunderbirds finished second in the Citrus Belt League.
REV defeats Cajon
The Redlands East Valley High girls’ soccer team played its first game on its new home field and defeated Cajon of San Bernardino 6-1.
REV scored three goals in each half. The Wildcats finished the regular season with a 7-10-2 overall record and went 4-4-2 in league.
Blackhawks blank Terriers
The Citrus Valley High boys’ soccer team defeated Redlands 3-0. The Blackhawks led 1-0 at the half.
The victory improved Citrus Valley to 7-8-4 overall, 3-3-4 in league.
T-Birds down Cougars
The Yucaipa High boys’ soccer team downed Beaumont 2-1.
The victory improved the Thunderbirds to 7-6-7 overall, 3-3-4 in league. Beaumont fell to 5-9-6, 3-3-4.
