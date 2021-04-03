Sophie Hausmann of Nottuln, Germany shot a 2-under-par 70 Sunday, March 28 at the IOA Championship at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon in Beaumont.
Her score was enough to win the event on a breezy day that made shooting par difficult.
“I am feeling pretty good,” Hausmann said via news release. “I didn’t really know in the round where I was at on the leaderboard when I was out there. “I knew it was windy and I had to stick to my game. Par was my friend and if I made birdie that was great. I kind of sneaked onto the 18 green and I told myself ‘OK you actually played pretty good today.”
The two-time Big Sky Conference Player of the Year from the University of Idaho finished the second round on Saturday, March 27 with an eagle, a birdie and a birdie to set her up for the victory on Sunday.
Hausmann finished tied for sixth at the inaugural Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic last week to kick off the Symetra Tour.
“It’s definitely a great start,” Hausmann said. “But it’s a long season like you said so there is a lot of work to do. It’s everyone out here’s dream to reach that goal [of earning their LPGA Tour Card] and at the end of the season 10 players will, but until then there is a lot of golf to play.”
Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Canada and Sophia Schubert of Oak Ridge, Tenn. and the University of Tennessee tied for second place in the event.
Hausmann earned a check for $22,500 for winning the tournament.
It improves her to No. 2 in the Race for the Card money list with $29,980. Ruixin Liu of China ($34,558) tops the list, followed by Hausmann and third-place Fatima Fernandez Cano of Spain ($24,059).
