Ryan Halamicek has found a home at Redlands East Valley High.
The senior transfer from Yucaipa High one-hit visiting Beaumont on Tuesday, April 4, in an 8-1 REV victory.
“Everything felt good today — my off-speed, splitter and slider,” he said. “It was good to get a win for the team. We just needed to push forward.”
Halamicek, also the starting goalkeeper on the REV water polo team, pitched a complete game and struck out eight while walking three. He yielded no earned runs.
The right-hander’s father, Kevin, is an assistant coach for REV. He was a star athlete at Big Bear High.
“Our pitcher, Ryan, threw a really good game,” REV coach Chris Paterson said. “It was also nice that with four games this week we get a complete game. It saves our pen.”
It was also a welcome bounce-back victory for REV (10-8 overall, 6-2 CBL) after losing 4-2 to Beaumont a day earlier. REV also defeated Beaumont 5-2 on Thursday, April 6, and ended the week the following day by dropping a 6-3 decision to Valley View of Moreno Valley.
“The CBL is a tough league and if you don’t do your job, it’s going to come out and bite you, and it did,” said Paterson of the loss on Monday to Beaumont. “There are no easy wins in the CBL. Every win is an important one. We had a couple of guys off the bench who came through in key situations. And we had a few guys come through with runners in scoring position which we didn’t [in the loss to Beaumont].”
One of those was Donovan Gonzales, whose two-out double in the second inning put REV ahead 1-0.
The Wildcats made it 2-0 in the third on Tyler Albanese’s two-out, run scoring single.
REV really broke it open in the fifth with four runs. Beaumont made two errors in the inning and the Wildcats had RBI singles by Julian Duran, Gonzales and Justin Granado. Duran and Granado were two of those bench players Paterson mentioned.
Isaac Miller and Cash Dabbs added run-scoring singles for REV in the sixth.
Beaumont (4-10, 2-4) scored its only run in the third inning. Matt Kubotsu drew a one-out walk. The next batter struck out. David Kubotsu singled Matt to third. Then Ty Whittle’s grounder to third was misplayed.
But overall, Beaumont coach Jason Whittle (father of Ty) could not complain about starting the week with a split against REV.
“The guys are continuing to develop,” he said. “We are a relatively inexperienced team — not a lot of returners. They’re going through this for the first time and what I’m liking is that they are competing. They are getting better each time they show up to play a game.”
Whittle was especially impressed with Monday’s game.
“We were able to control the game,” he said. “We made some defensive plays that we needed to make. Our starting pitcher [Nick Gonzales] did a great job. He had a lot of movement on his pitches and was pretty savvy on the mound.”
Gonzalez pitched a complete game and allowed seven hits and two runs (none earned) while striking out six and walking nobody. David Kubotsu, Isaiah Martin, and Whittle each had two hits for Beaumont, with Martin and Gonzales each driving in a run.
Eric Rivera and Dabbs had two hits each for REV. Albanese yielded eight hits in six innings, giving up four runs but only one earned. He struck out four and walked three.
REV entered this week in first place in the CBL, a game ahead of Yucaipa (8-8, 4-2).
