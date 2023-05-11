Here are all the school winners for the Ken Hubbs Award. They were chosen during a meeting on Monday, May 1, at San Bernardino High.
Hubbs was a four-sport star and student body president at Colton High in the late 1950s. He was the National League Rookie of the Year for the Chicago Cubs in 1962 that set fielding records as a second baseman.
He died in a plane crash outside Provo, Utah, in 1964.
One boy and one girl were chosen for each school. An overall boys’ winner and overall girls’ winner were also chosen but will not be revealed until the banquet on Monday, May 15, at Indian Springs High in San Bernardino.
KEN HUBBS SCHOOL WINNERS
AB Miller: Vanessa Ambriz, Karm Reyes; Aquinas: Abigail Barrows, Eric Bitonti; Arrowhead Christian: Makenzie Gray, Mason Lackey; Arroyo Valley: Adriana Jaimes, Dexter Hammond; Beaumont: Jada Long, Tayven Anderson; Big Bear: Sunny Hollenbaugh, Braeden Varney; Bloomington: Madison Lopez, Lucas Corballo; Cajon: Kailea Satterwhite, JeyQuan Smith; Carter: Jada Nicole Edwards, Yahir Salazar; Citrus Valley: Jessica Doty, Brockton Lium; Colton: Denise Diaz, Colton Suchil; Eisenhower: Desaree Jimmerson, Anthony Fragoso; Fontana: Arlene Tapia, Xzavier Todd; Grand Terrace: Natalie LeForge, Devon Gusta; Indian Springs: Amy Castaneda, Marcus Gould; Jurupa Hills: Isabella Guevara, Kamron Randell-Taylor; Kaiser: Jazlynn Viramontes, Luke Ozier; Pacific: Ngalukilo Peytyn Otuafi, Robert Gonzalez; Redlands: Faith Deano, Kam Hopson; Redlands East Valley: Abyy Washburn, Jeremiah Bolanos; Rialto: Khamiyah Anderson, Antoine Fowler; Rim of the World: Hailey Addleman, Zach Gross; San Bernardino: Raven Solar, George Jones; San Gorgonio: Jaylen Russell, Eziequiel Soto; Summit: Aanisah Moncrief, David Burnham; Yucaipa: Christine Carpenter, Luke Scherrer.
