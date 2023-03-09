The 40th “A Run Through Redlands” went off without a hitch — no COVID, no rain, and just the kind of cold weather runners cherish.
More than 3,000 runners toed the starting line on Brookside Avenue on Sunday, March 5 for one of the three races. They were the 10-kilometer run (6.2 miles), the half-marathon (13.1 miles), and the 5-kilometer (3.1 miles).
“It was a good race,” said Yucaipa’s Samantha Aguilar, a Redlands East Valley High graduate who was the first woman finisher (39:55) in the 10k. “This is the second time I’ve done it. The course has changed since last time.”
Aguilar, a Cal Poly Pomona student, last ran the race 10 years ago.
Banning’s Jacob Potter won the 10k in 34:55. Aguilar was fifth.
Finishing a bit behind the leaders was Redlands’ Ryan Jensen, wearing a black and green Victor Valley High baseball hoodie. Jensen is the former Victor Valley athletic director.
“I love it,” said Jensen who finished in 55 minutes. “I did the 5k last year because I wasn’t in as good a shape. Smiley Heights was breathtaking. And the last three miles were all downhill.”
Also tackling the 10k was Savanna Castro of Yucaipa who finished in 1:21.
“I could have done better, but there were a lot of hills,” Castro said. “It was nice the way they had all the streets blocked off and the water breaks were gapped well. I enjoyed the old houses and the orange groves.”
The 10k was the first for Luis Medina, a Riverside firefighter.
“It was good,” Medina said. “My captain (Jesse Norton) got me into it. I’d run five miles before but not six. It was nice. It’s a beautiful city.”
Redlands’ Derek Barnett captured the 5k in 16:53. The first woman finisher in the 5k was ninth-place Alisa Murray of Redlands in 19:40. Right behind Murray was Loma Linda’s Rachel Bendeweld in 19:50.
Laguna Niguel’s Gage Hall prevailed in the half-marathon in 1:21:26. The first woman finisher was Neelam Kahlon-Pfister of Highland who finished 13th in 1:33:02.
“A RUN THROUGH REDLANDS” RESULTS
5 kilometers (3.1 miles)
Derek Barnett (Redlands) 16:53, Manuel Perez (Redlands) 17:49, Timothy Baum (Victorville) 17:58, Ivan Wawelo (Redlands) 18:09, Joshua Estrada (Highland) 18:12, Benjamin Rinard (Redlands) 18:26, Micah Slagter (Redlands) 19:02, Dominik Vasquez (Redlands) 19:08, Alisa Murray (Redlands) 19:40, Rachel Bendewald (Loma Linda) 19:50.
10 kilometers (6.2 miles)
Jacob Potter (Banning) 34:55, Brian Baker (Redlands) 38:16, Brent Grimm (Lakewood) 38:38, Jeremiah Gomez (Menifee) 39:50, Samantha Aguilar (Yucaipa) 39:55, Jeffrey Mattson (Beaumont) 42:10, Chad Johnson (Sylmar) 42:46, Trevor Brouelette (Loma Linda) 42:52, Mark Espinoza (Redlands) 43:18, Aaron Ronin (Calimesa) 43:20.
Half-marathon (13.1 miles)
Gage Hall (Laguna Niguel) 1:21.26, Anamacio Cardenas Jr. (Bloomington) 1:23.57, Carlos Noriega Jr. (Beaumont) 1:24.47, Joshua Chrisman (Redlands) 1:25.21, Benjamin Pate (Hesperia) 1:28.40, Jordan The (Redlands) 1:30.27, Eric LeBlanc (Cantley, Canada) 1:30.37, Vicente Luna (Perris) 1:30.56, Scott McCreadie (Apple Valley) 1:31.13, Rene Delgado (Huntington Park) 1:32.13. First woman: 13. Neelam Kahlon-Pfister (Highland) 1:33.02.
