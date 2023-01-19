Former Yucaipa QB Ackermann remembered

Peter Ackermann, an early-1960s Yucaipa High quarterback, a beloved softball coach at Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, and a successful businessman, has died at age 77.
Ackermann passed away Dec. 3 as the result of a surgical procedure following lengthy health challenges, according to a news release from Oaks Christian.
Ackermann was the son of World War II Austrian immigrants Theresia and Valentin. He came to the United States at 5 on a military ship.
He worked hard growing up on his parents’ farm in Yucaipa and became an athlete at Yucaipa High, which opened in 1958. The school was originally on Sixth Street, which is now the Oak View High and Education Center.
Ackermann moved to Newbury Park in the 1970s and became the plant manager at Egg City in Moorpark, then the world’s largest chicken farm. He also began coaching Bobby Sox softball in Newbury Park.
He became the softball coach at Newbury Park High in 1994, then accepted the same position in 2000 at Oaks Christian and eventually also became the school’s assistant athletic director.
“Coach Ackermann is one of the finest softball coaches in the country and Oaks Christian has been very fortunate to have had him for the past 17 years,” said former Oaks Christian athletic director Jan Hethcock after Ackermann was named the national coach of the year in 2017 by the National Christian Athletics Association. “One of his greatest gifts is mentoring young lady athletes to be great human beings.”
Ackermann had a 651-148-1 coaching record, and his 651 victories ranks him 15th in state history. His Oaks Christian teams won three CIF-Southern Section titles, finished second three times, won league 14 times and built a 46-game winning streak during the 2003 and 2004 seasons.
Known for his gruff exterior, Ackermann was also beloved for his droll sense of humor and kind heart.
“He was a special coach who cared about all of us,” said former Oaks Christian and UCLA softball star Maya Brady to the Ventura County Star. “He was so much fun to play for because he did things his way and didn’t care what others thought as long as you were having fun playing softball.”
Maya Brady is the niece of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
“He was a big, gruff, hard-nosed guy, but deep down he helped everyone get better,” Oaks Christian assistant coach and longtime friend Peter Nourse told this publication. “He was hard to get to know but if you got to know him, he was your best friend. I told him he was my best friend and he said, ‘Shoot, I’m your only friend.’”
Nourse has fond memories of playing adult flag football with Ackermann decades ago.
“He told me I needed to clean up my routes,” Nourse said. “I told him, ‘You throw a decent pass and I’ll catch it.’ He threw a ball that I made a diving catch on in the end zone and I said, ‘How was that?’ He said, ‘It looked to me like you tripped over the goal line and the ball hit you right in the stomach.’”
In a more serious mood, Ackermann explained his coaching philosophy on the Oaks Christian website in an article after he was named the national coach of the year.
“Wins and losses are not as important as establishing relationships with students,” he said. “As coaches, we need to open up about ourselves and show how much we care about the young men and women we coach. I get such a pleasure staying in touch with our alumni and when they come back to visit, and I get to see their life’s success and their new families. That’s the real win.”
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com.
