The high school football season is only about three weeks away for Beaumont and Banning high schools.
A game that catches one’s attention on Beaumont’s schedule is Friday, Sept. 8, contest against Dixie High in St. George, Utah.
Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg is beginning his 26th year as a head coach. This is the first time he will have a team playing out of state. Next year Dixie will come to Beaumont. Following that, Beaumont will play an out of state game every other year.
“It’s one of those things we’ve never experienced,” Steinberg said. “Some of our kids just don’t travel. From now on every kid in our program will have this experience.”
Steinberg said he put out feelers and discussed games with a few out of state coaches. Then former Palm Desert High coach Shane McComb said to try Dixie because Palm Desert played the Utah team last season. As it turned out, Dixie had an opening.
The Dixie Flyers went 6-4 last season and beat Palm Desert 24-14. Beaumont went 7-4 overall in 2022.
Beaumont senior quarterback Christopher Cooper is looking forward to the experience.
“Of course, we focus on one game at a time, but it should be a great experience on the way there, the game itself, and the way home,” Cooper said. “We’ll be able to bond and make some memories that will last a lifetime.”
Beaumont opens 2023 play at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, against visiting San Jacinto.
For Banning High of the Desert Valley League, it’s also nearly time to tee it up.
The Broncos, under new coach Jake Knesel, open on Friday, Aug. 18, against visiting Big Bear.
Banning went 3-7 last season under former coach John Tyree.
Here are the full schedules for the Cougars and the Broncos:
BEAUMONT
San Jacinto, Friday, Aug. 18; JW North of Riverside, Friday, Aug. 25; Summit of Fontana, Thursday, Aug. 31; at Dixie of St. George, Utah, Friday, Sept. 8; at Murrieta Mesa, Friday, Sept. 15; Yucaipa, Friday, Sept. 29; at Citrus Valley, Friday, Oct. 6; at Redlands East Valley, Friday, Oct. 13; Redlands, Friday, Oct. 20; at Cajon of San Bernardino, Friday, Oct. 26.
BANNING
Big Bear, Friday, Aug. 18; Southwest El Centro, Friday, Aug. 25; at Desert Chapel of Palm Springs, Friday, Sept. 1; at Twentynine Palms, Friday, Sept. 15; Yucca Valley, Friday, Sept. 22; at Coachella Valley, Friday, Sept. 29; at Desert Hot Springs, Thursday, Oct. 5; Cathedral City, Friday, Oct. 13; Indio, Thursday, Oct. 19; at Desert Mirage of Thermal, Friday, Oct. 27.
