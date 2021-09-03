BY JOHN MURPHY
Record Gazette
Banning High and coach John Tyree didn’t play Canyon Springs last Friday night because a host of Banning players had to quarantine due to their proximity in school to a student who tested positive for COVID-19, the 82-year-old Tyree said.
The Canyon Springs game would have been Tyree’s first as coach with the Broncos.
The Broncos hope to tee it up at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 at West Valley in Hemet.
Discipline has been an issue at Banning, said the well-traveled coach.
“The culture (at Banning) says that it’s OK to miss practice and that’s being dealt with,” Tyree said. “I’ll feel sorry for some young men I have to dismiss from the team but they just need to know that it’s important to be at practice.”
The new coach says he even meets working players halfway, letting them miss Saturday practices to work, if they let Tyree speak with their employers.
Despite quarantined players (they’ll be back soon) and those jettisoned for poor attendance, Tyree said Banning originally handed out 59 uniforms and still have 45 kids in the program, spread over three teams.
“It’s crazy, who knows what is going to happen,” Tyree said. “I tell them a COVID-19 shot doesn’t cost anything but a lot of parents don’t want it, so it’s a political thing.”
Tyree recently added Joe Reyes of Colton to the coaching staff, has former Banning head coach John Stockham every day but Tuesday and Thursday (when Stockham coaches golf) and holdover from the Pete Smolin era, Sam Aguilar, on the staff. Tyree seeks one more assistant and he may be reached at johntyree@bigbend.net.
Beaumont rolls
Beaumont High defeated Murrieta Mesa 42-27 behind another big effort from sophomore quarterback Christopher Cooper.
Cooper completed 25 of 33 passes for 339 yards and five touchdowns.
The Banning resident and transfer from Citrus Valley threw for 387 yards against Orange Vista in the Beaumont opener.
Cooper’s favorite target was his old youth football teammate Gabriel Nunez.
Nunez caught 11 passes for 129 yards and two scores. Anson Kraut latched onto four passes for 85 yards and one TD.
Also for the Cougars, Solomon German snagged eight passes for 62 yards, followed by Dylan Bledsoe (2-46, 1 TD), and Tayven Anderson with one score.
Ezekiel Valdivia led the Beaumont defense with 10 tackles and Morgan Butler and Anderson had six stops apiece, with two of those by Anderson being quarterback sacks.
Beaumont hosts Summit (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. Summit defeated Santa Fe Springs Santa Fe 34-0 on Aug. 19.
REV rallies
past Los Osos
The Redlands East Valley High football team rallied to defeat Los Osos 27-21 on Friday, Aug. 27.
The victory evened REV’s record at 1-1 following an opening loss to San Jacinto. It was REV’s second victory in its past 16 games and first in the two-game tenure of coach Gavin Pachot.
The Halliburton brothers — Yahqiym and Hakim — played a role for REV.
The transfers from Aquinas joined holdover Justin Mills in the REV backfield and accounted for two touchdowns (both by Yahqiym), including the game-winner from 2 yards with 25 seconds left.
Freshman quarterback back Isaiah Holley did enough to win and completed a 15-yard TD pass to senior wideout Laviel Pickett (his fourth in two games).
“He got caught up in the moment a little,” Pachot said of his ninth-grade signal-caller. “Their student section was amazing and was into the game from the pre-game on. We definitely knew we were the visitors.”
Brayden Smith also had a TD catch for REV.
Citrus Valley rolls
Citrus Valley pummeled a Rancho Verde team in transition, 41-7.
Junior quarterback Hunter Herrera threw for more than 200 yards and five touchdowns.
The Blackhawks also got more than 120 yards rushing from junior running back Jeremiah Claiborne.
Pacing the Blackhawks as well was wide receiver Sergio Cervantes who caught eight passes for more than 100 yards — all in the first half.
And junior wideout/defensive back/punter Brockton Lium caught four passes, three of which went for touchdowns.
Herrera competed 16 of 20 passes for the Blackhawks. He is the brother of former REV and San Bernardino Valley College QB Armando Herrera, who also played at Texas.
Terriers defeated
Redlands opened the season with a 29-7 loss to Orange Vista. Orange Vista lost by four points to Beaumont in its season opener.
The Terriers host Citrus Hill on Friday, Sept. 3.
Coyotes win again
Indian Springs won for the second consecutive week, 12-6 against Arroyo Valley.
They are coached by Highland resident Chris Chaddick.
Darren Harris put Indian Springs ahead with a 30-yard TD run with five minutes left in the third quarter. Arroyo Valley tied the score on a 20-yard TD run by Juanya Morris.
Indian Springs was scheduled to play at Ontario on Thursday, Sept. 2 (too late for publication).
Spartans blanked
San Gorgonio fell to Aliso Niguel 39-0. The Spartans trailed 36-0 at the half.
San Gorgonio opened its season the previous week with a 39-8 victory against Bloomington.
The Spartans host Notre Dame of Riverside on Friday, Sept. 3.
Eagles roll
Arrowhead Christian Academy defeated Temecula Prep 33-0 for the Eagles’ first victory this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.