The Beaumont High football defeated visiting Redlands 59-0 on Friday, Oct. 8.
It was an especially meaningful night for Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg. His high school coach from his younger days in Canada, Ron Gustafson (and wife Monica) attended the game.
“It turned out to be a good game for them to watch,” Steinberg said.
The victory allowed the Cougars (6-1, 2-0) to stay in a first-place tie with Cajon; it also sets up a showdown for the top spot with the host Cowboys on Friday, Oct. 15.
Beaumont quarterback Christopher Cooper completed 19 of 26 passes for 241 yards and five touchdowns. Malachi Jones also had a passing TD while completing 5 of 11 passed for 43 yards.
Gabriel Nunez led Beaumont receivers with eight catches for 117 yards and two scores.
Anson Kraut chipped in with four catches for 99 yards and two TDs.
Tayven Anderson contributed a 6-yard TD catch for the Cougars.
Redlands had difficulty moving the ball against the Beaumont defense.
“They had a tough time,” Steinberg said. “They’re really young. They’ll be good down the road, but next year when they come back they’ll still be young.”
The Terriers have underclassmen at several key offensive positions, including at quarterback where Dawson Martinez starts.
Redlands (1-6, 0-2) hosts rival Redlands East Valley at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 in the Smudge Pot Game.
Cathedral City defeats Banning
Banning scored the game’s first eight points, on a 16-yard touchdown run by Erek Smith and a 2-point conversion run by Daniel Palacios.
But Cathedral City dominated after that, scorching the Broncos through the air.
The Broncos (1-6, 1-3) managed one more score, on a 45-yard run by Austin Ysiano.
Banning’s quarterback, Palacios, was ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct, Broncos’ coach John Tyree said.
The Broncos were hindered by three interceptions and three lost fumbles.
Smith had a big game, rushing for 140 yards on 17 carries. He took Palacios’ place at quarterback.
“He’s a good quarterback — he just can’t throw the ball,” Tyree said with a laugh. “But he ran hard.”
Banning rushed for 228 yards, with Ysiano picking up 92 of those yards on four carries. Ysiano has been sidelined by a rib injury for most of the season.
Banning hosts Indio at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
