And then there was one.
While all other Citrus Belt League playoff teams lost on Friday, Nov. 5, Beaumont avenged an earlier setback to San Jacinto by downing the Tigers 30-28.
The victory came in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoff opener.
San Jacinto defeated Beaumont 44-36 during the non-league season Beaumont (8-3) now moves to the second round where it will meet El Modena (7-4) on Friday, Nov. 12.
The Tigers attempted a 30-yard field goal in the waning seconds but missed.
San Jacinto led 28-24 entering the fourth quarter. Quarterback Christopher Cooper, who threw for 190 yards and four touchdown passes, scored on a 13-yard run to put Beaumont ahead 30-24 with 11 minutes left. Cooper ran for 40 yards and three TDs in the game.
Anson Kraut led the Cougars with 72 yards receiving on three catches.
Also pacing the Cougars were Gabriel Nunez with seven catches for 44 yards and one TD, Tayven Anderson with two catches for 30 yards, and Matt Garcia with one catch for 27 yards.
Christian Davis paced the Cougars in rushing with 53 yards on 10 carries.
Kevin Palacios led the Beaumont defense with two fumble recoveries.
Yucaipa season ends
Yucaipa’s rollercoaster season ended Friday, Nov. 5 as the Thunderbirds lost to Dominguez of Compton 56-22.
The defeat came in the opening round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
The Thunderbirds trailed 28-22 at halftime.
“We finished so well at the end of the year with that big win over (Redlands East Valley) and, really, going into halftime I thought we had a great chance to win the game,” Yucaipa coach Justin Price said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to. It never does unless you win the last game, right?”
Yucaipa had to contend with Dons’ senior quarterback Jordan Ford who has thrown for 1,949 yards and 29 touchdowns and who does everything left-handed except write (according to his mother Cherie). His 2-yard touchdown run with 4:31 left in the first half put Dominguez ahead 28-7. The end seemed near for Yucaipa.
But the Thunderbirds (7-4) have been resilient all year.
They moved smartly downfield after the kickoff on runs by Emmanuel “JoJo” Barajas and Zach Alsonso before scoring on a 37-yard run up the middle by Alonso.
“They were keying on JoJo,” said Alonso, a junior. “They weren’t expecting me to get the ball. It was wide open. And I was just trying to run fast because I could feel them nipping at my heels.”
Yucaipa got the ball back near midfield with 1:25 left before the half. Six plays later the Thunderbirds were at the Don 4 with four seconds left. T-Bird quarterback Albert Suarez threw a perfect fade pattern to Andrew Maynard in the right corner of the end zone. Maynard gathered in the ball over his shoulder for the score.
Barajas’ 2-point conversion run moved Yucaipa to within six points and the hosts were now back in the game.
Yucaipa picked up one first down on its first possession of the second half. But then on third-and-11 from their own 34, Suarez was intercepted by Takhari Carr who returned the ball 55 yards for a Don score.
It was one of three interceptions for Carr and boosted the Dons’ lead to 35-22. The T-Birds never recovered.
Dominguez advances to the second round where it faces Santa Ana on Friday, Nov. 12.
Cajon defeated
Cajon fell to host Vista Murrieta 40-27 in the opening round of the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs.
Vista Murrieta running back Gavin Galzote rushed for two touchdowns and more than 200 yards. He also returned a kickoff 90-plus yards for a score.
Galzote’s dash came after Cajon took an 8-0 lead on a 74-yard TD run by sprint champion Jeyquan Smith and running back Freddy Fletcher added a 2-point conversion run.
Big plays continued to plague Cajon (10-1). Cowboy quarterback Martinez Miles Jr. got sacked on the Cajon 1 and Andrew Poyer recovered the fumble and scored to put the Broncos (9-2) ahead 14-8.
The lead grew to 34-14 before Cajon fought back with a TD pass from Niko Papatsos to Smith, but that was as close as the Cowboys got.
Senior running back Freddy Fletcher rushed for more than 130 yards and had 90-plus receiving.
Citrus Valley ousted
Citrus Valley, the top seed in the Division 3 playoffs, lost to visiting Apple Valley 21-16.
Apple Valley played without star quarterback Jayden Denegal and top running back Kaleb Most, both sidelined with injuries. Denegal is a University of Michigan commit.
“It’s a big win for our program,” Apple Valley coach Kyle Godfrey told the Victor Valley Daily Press.
The Blackhawks led 10-0 after one quarter, but Apple Valley rebounded to lead 14-10.
Citrus Valley kicked a second-quarter field goal to narrow the Sun Devils’ lead to 14-13, but the Blackhawks failed to find the end zone again. A fourth-quarter Citrus Valley field goal was more than offset by an Apple Valley touchdown.
The loss ended the season for a Citrus Valley whose only setbacks were to Corona Centennial, Cajon and the Sun Devils.
Indian Springs makes history
Indian Springs defeated visiting Verbum Day of Los Angeles 8-0. The triumph was the Coyotes’ first-ever playoff victory.
The Coyotes managed all the points they needed in the second quarter.
A 39-yard TD pass from Luke Atlas to Jessie Jimenez stood up as the eventual game-winner. Daren Harris added the 2-point conversion.
Atlas passed for 108 yards and one TD. Jimenez caught four passes for 66 yards and one score.
Sam Gambrah Jr. rushed for 145 yards on 17 carries.
Indian Springs meets Hawthorne in the second round on Friday, Nov. 12.
Solis leads Aquinas
Freshman running back JoJo Solis rushed for six touchdowns and caught a scoring pass to lead Aquinas past Xavier Prep 49-12. The Falcon victory came in the opening round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoffs. The Falcons travel to Leuzinger on Friday, Nov. 12 for a second-round game.
Xavier Prep scored first on a 30-yard run by Ethan Kabeary. But then Aquinas scored the next four touchdowns to lead 28-7 with one minute left in the first half.
Solis had TD runs of 44, 32 and 5 yards and Dre Robles threw a 39-yard pass to Solis for the other score.
However, Xavier Prep scored late in the half on a 7-yard pass from Kabeary to Quentin Pellum for 28-12.
But Solis could not be stopped. He added TD runs of 7, 21, and 1 yard as Aquinas pulled away.
