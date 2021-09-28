Football preview: Bulldogs travel to meet Stags

The University of Redlands football team defeated George Fox University 24-14 to open the season, routed Puget Sound 60-10, and was defeated 51-10 by nationally ranked Linfield two weeks ago. Now the Bulldogs (2-1) open Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.
Coach Jim Good’s team is at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (3-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
“They’re big on the offensive and defensive line,” Good said. “They have more speed in the skill positions than on past CMS teams. And they’re strong fundamentally and block and tackle in space well.”
The Stags defeated Chapman 29-21 last week.
Good said the Bulldogs have rallied following the difficult outing against Linfield.
“Both the players and coaches are resilient and bouncing back well,” he said. “We have a very challenging opponent in CMS and we are working hard to get ready for them.”
Quarterback Holden Thomas is an effective passer for the Stags, who are also led by the rushing of Justin Edwards, who ran for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries against Chapman.
Another player to watch for CMS is receiver Anderson Cynkar (15 catches on the season for 289 yards and three TDs).
“Redlands is always well coached, physical and a team you have to play really well to compete with,” CMS coach Kyle Sweeney said. “They’re coming off a bye week so they have two weeks to prepare for our game. I expect them to be a really tough opponent and in contention to win the conference. The QB (Nathan Martinez) is outstanding and gives people fits and hopefully we are able to contain him to some degree.”
Defensively, Ben Cooney, Stiles Satterlee, and Michael Colangelo have anchored the secondary for the Stags and newcomers Jake O’Connell and Kirby Baynes have given the Stags a lift, Sweeney said.
Redlands is balanced offensively, led by the passing of Yucaipa High grad Martinez and the rushing of Kai Thompson from Murrieta Mesa High and Andrew Kellstrom from Aquinas. Thompson was on the sideline for the Linfield game but was not in pads and his status is uncertain.
Giovanni Isles from Chino Hills High, Khory Day, Evan Aguon, and Kai Kang are among the targets for Martinez who operates an offense averaging just over 190 yards per game both passing and rushing.
CMS is a combination of Claremont McKenna, Harvey Mudd and Scripps College. It formerly played under the name Pomona-Claremont and won its first SCIAC title in 1950. The football stadium was built in 1954 and the college is at 500 East 9th Street, Claremont.
