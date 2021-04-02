Fletcher leads Cajon past Beaumont

Cajon High’s Freddy Fletcher rushed for four touchdowns and more than 150 yards as the Cowboys defeated the host Beaumont High football team 34-13 on Saturday, March 27.
It was Beaumont’s first loss of the season following an opening 58-12 victory against Redlands a week earlier.
Cajon won league, section and the CIF-State Southern California title in 2017 and was tied in the state title game against San Mateo Serra with 16 minutes left in the game before losing.
Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg was not crestfallen by the loss to the perennially powerful Cowboys (2-0).
“(I’m) proud of how our players battled for four quarters,” Steinberg said. “We had some chances for an upset but hats off to coach (Nick) Rogers and a great Cajon squad.”
Ethan Powell backed Fletcher by rushing for more than 110 yards for Cajon.
Beaumont (1-1) trailed 14-6 at halftime.
Sophomore running back Armando Cuellar paced Beaumont, rushing for 154 yards on 26 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Cajon intercepted Beaumont quarterback Michael Cruz twice. One of the picks ended a Cougar march in which they drove to the Cowboy 12 only to have Talmadge Hughes intercept at the goal line.
Cajon then drove to score on JeyQuan Smith’s 19-yard run to make it 20-6 and the Cowboys were headed for victory.
Cruz completed 8 of 27 passes for 83 yards and rushed for 39 yards. Anson Kraut caught two of those passes for 48 yards.
Beaumont (1-1) is at Yucaipa (1-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
