One team nabbed the championship trophy, but everyone walked away a winner from the flag football competition last week at Yucaipa High. The Law Enforcement Charity Flag Football event for women was Saturday, May 20.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) took home the cup as the top team. But everyone benefited as funds were raised for the families of two fallen officers (Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies Isaiah Cordero and Darnell Calhoun) and for the 501(c)(3) charity, which focuses on women’s sports and women’s interest in law enforcement.
Cordero was fatally shot by a convicted felon during a traffic stop on Dec. 29 on Jurupa Valley.
Calhoun was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call on Jan. 13 in Lake Elsinore.
“We’re just raising money for some fallen officers,” said Alisha Rosa of the Lady Spartans during the event on a sun-splashed day. “Things are going pretty well.”
The Spartans from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, San Bernardino Police Department and San Bernardino City Unified School District Police Department went 1-2 on the afternoon, Riverside Police Department finished 0-3 and CDCR and Los Angeles Police Department both went 2-0-1. CDCR earned the trophy via the tiebreaker, which came down to most points scored during the event.
“It’s amazing,” said Michelle Roman of CDCR. “This is a great set-up. It’s a great way to honor our fallen peers and it’s a good turnout.”
The Spartans only won one game but had their moments, with Jessica Rodriguez throwing passes, Michelle Casas and Kerie Brown catching them, Rosa shoring up the defense and Kari Klaus starring on offense and defense.
There were food trucks, folks giving massages and other amenities on the festive afternoon. After the final game was played, the CDCR team mugged with the trophy for photos and then all the teams congregated for some final snapshots.
