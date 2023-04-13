Flag football hits the Inland Empire

The girls lined up across the San Bernardino High football field. They wore many colors. They ran for passes. They caught spirals. They whooped and hollered. And clapped their hands.
Fifty years after the passage of Title IX, which allowed girls and women to pursue athletic and academic opportunities equally, flag football has hit the Inland Empire.
It is beginning with a soft opening for a San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) League starting Friday, April 14. The games will be played through the end of the school year with a championship contest planned for May. Then next year the league will switch to the fall.
Last week the San Bernardino and Highland girls got a head start, participating in a singular event — a clinic. Twelve women’s professional players were there, along with representatives of the Los Angeles Rams, including former Ram running back Greg Bell.
“Whoooo!” the girls yelled in unison as a pass was caught. The girls from Cajon High clapped their hands.
Not all of the passes were caught.
“Use two hands and you would have had that,” yelled one of the women’s pro players when another pass hit the turf.
Bell was surveying the scene from near an E-Z Up where LA Rams’ T-shirts were distributed.
“They needed to get an early start,” Bell said. “We don’t want to be behind any other county. It’s the greatest game in the world. The life skills learned will be second to none.”
In December, the CIF-State Federated Council elected to make flag football a sanctioned varsity sport starting in 2025.
The momentum is building. Edjoin.org shows these schools from across California seeking coaches: Canyon Springs and Vista Del Lago of Moreno Valley, Tustin, San Ramon Valley, St. Francis of Mountain View, Dublin, Newport Harbor, Lynbrook of San Jose, Agoura of Agoura Hills, and Calabasas.
A Los Angeles Times story said Serra of Gardena, Hawthorne, Long Beach Poly and many schools in Orange County and the Corona area are with the program, as well.
“I don’t really think everybody understands how big this is going to be,” Hawthorne coach Corey Thedford told The Times.
What will this mean for schools in the Citrus Belt League, which includes all of Redlands’ large comprehensive high schools, as well as Cajon, Yucaipa and Beaumont? Well, girls’ flag football is coming; it’s just a matter of time.
“There are plans, but they’re not set in stone,” new Beaumont athletic director Jacob Van Hofwegen said. “It won’t be for the upcoming season but the following year.”
Meantime, the San Bernardino and Highland girls are excited.
“I just want to be included,” said San Bernardino High’s Daisy Santiago. “Anything guys can do; girls can do better. It’s empowering.”
Said Ammhy Ferrel of Indian Springs High, “Guys think we’re not tough enough or coordinated enough. We want to prove them wrong. We want to step up to the plate and show what we can do.”
Nodding his approval last week was Cajon boys’ football coach Nick Rogers. He will also coach the girls’ team, at least until they start playing in the fall.
“This is kind of a lead-up to CIF,” Rogers said. “It’s an opportunity for the girls to do something a little different. It will be an Olympic sport. If it becomes an NCAA sport, then that’s an opportunity for the girls to go to school for free.”
Cajon’s Rose-Lynn McDonald, normally a basketball player, has already made that leap of faith.
“I just realized I can get a scholarship for this,” McDonald said. “I want to get my business degree and come back and help my community. I see the homeless and I want to figure out a way to help them with a non-profit organization.”
The upside is huge, said Bell, the former Ram.
“It gives them a sense of confidence that they can do things people said they couldn’t,” Bell said. “I think of the days my daughter could have done this, but people said, ‘Women can’t play football.’ This game is for anyone who has the passion.”
Questions remain. They include scheduling, officiating, coaching, budget, rules and more. But for the time being, SBCUSD girls are digging it.
“I like the energy of it,” McDonald said. “You run really fast, you get your defender off of you, and hopefully at the end of it, you get that touchdown.”
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Twitter: @PrepDawg2.
