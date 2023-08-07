Familiar plot for Citrus Belt League football

The area’s oldest alignment, the Citrus Belt League, has followed a familiar pattern in recent years — Cajon of San Bernardino and Citrus Valley vying for the football title, with Beaumont and Yucaipa close behind.
Redlands East Valley and Redlands are still building and no doubt have Thursday, Oct. 26, at Dodge Field — when the Wildcats and Terriers meet in the Smudge Pot Game — in the back of their minds.
An eagerly awaited development is REV playing on its own campus. The school, since opening in the 1990s, has played in a variety of places including the University of Redlands and at cross-town Citrus Valley. Now, finally, it will play home games on its own turf.
The first REV game is at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, against Vista del Lago of Moreno Valley. Temporary bleachers will be in place until all phases of the project are completed.
Following a long off-season, CBL coaches are eager.
“Cajon obviously is always strong, and it will be interesting to see who Citrus Valley has at quarterback and in the backfield,” Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg said. “Yucaipa has a lot back from last year and we’ll see what Redlands and REV have.”
Cajon coach Nick Rogers is optimistic.
“I think we’ve done a good job representing and we’ll be shooting for our seventh consecutive league title — although Citrus Valley knocked us off in the playoffs last season,” Rogers said. “Beaumont has been right on the edge [of contending] and has a large enrollment and good coaches.”
Citrus Valley coach Kurt Bruich, as if channeling John Wooden, said he doesn’t preoccupy himself with opponents.
“We’ll play our signature football,” Bruich said. “We’ll run around on defense and put the ball in the air on offense and play great special teams.”
Here’s a closer look at each CBL team:
Beaumont
Coach: Jeff Steinberg
2022: 7-4, 2-3
Outlook: Senior Christopher Cooper (6-0, 190) returns for his third year starting at quarterback. He has his best group of targets since 2021 in senior Sean Dyer (6-2, 197), junior DJ Littles and slot Cleve Johnson, a junior.
Pacing the Cougar offensive line are senior tackle Travis Ashford (6-4, 280) and junior center Roman Angulo (5-8, 250).
Senior running back Myion Walker (5-9, 190) will get the tough yards.
Steinberg likes the speed of the secondary and outside linebackers on defense. That’s good because Beaumont hosts San Jacinto and talented receiver Dillon Gresham, an Oregon commit, in its opener.
Players to watch for Beaumont on defense are senior cornerback Xavier Johnson; sophomore linemen Eli DeCastro (5-10, 245) and Roman Diaz (6-3, 225); and senior outside linebacker Arta Williams II.
Beaumont is 14th in the Boost Top 25 Inland Empire rankings — 10 notches below No. 4 Cajon and six below No. 8 Citrus Valley.
Extra point: Beaumont won seven consecutive league football titles between 1939 and 1945 and four in succession from 1957 to 1960.
Season opener: Aug. 18, San Jacinto, 7 p.m.
Cajon
Coach: Nick Rogers
2022: 9-2, 5-0
Outlook: Cajon has a full quarterback room with returnees Evan Powell and Niko Papatsos, and transfer (from Redlands East Valley) Izaiah Holley. Powell and Holley are juniors and Papatsos is a senior. Holley started as a freshman and sophomore at REV.
The Cowboys are typically athletic, and this year is no exception. Running backs Jamelle Sly and Brandon Rivers return, and sophomore Taylor Johnson is promising, with an offer to Oregon State.
Brothers Assad Chapman and Ahamad Chapman will catch passes.
Anchoring the offensive line are Isaac Adams (6-5, 280) and Sean Saavedra (6-4, 300).
The defense is led by the Chapmans at cornerback, linebackers Taylor Johnson and Bjorn Birmingham, and lineman Hehenga Esau (6-3, 240). Esau has moved from O-line to the defensive line.
Extra point: The Cowboys have won 33 consecutive CBL games dating back to the 2016 season. The last season Cajon lost in CBL play was in 2016 when it fell 61-60 in overtime to Yucaipa and 38-32 to REV.
Season opener: Aug. 18, at Arbor View of Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Citrus Valley
Coach: Kurt Bruich
2022: 9-3, 4-1
Outlook: Citrus Valley heads into the 2023 season with confidence after its upset victory against league rival Cajon in the opener of the section playoffs last season.
The Blackhawks return four of five starting offensive linemen — Jezniah Thurston (6-4, 265), Jalen Moi (6-3, 280), Jerry Gonzalez and Jacob Soto. Thurston and Moi are in their fourth year starting on varsity and both made All-CBL first team last season. Thurston has received several NCAA Division I offers.
Quarterback Kade Finazzo is also in his fourth year in the program and is joined in the QB room by Dawson Martinez, a junior transfer from Redlands High. Martinez started the last two years at RHS. Finazzo is a talented two-sport athlete.
The running backs are senior Dominic Douglas (6-0, 180) and junior Quintin Lucas.
The receiver corps is a strength with seniors Jordyn Harris and Michael Counce, joined by tight end Luke Butler-Hoagland, a transfer from Redlands High.
The defense features Counce and Noviah Little Kong at cornerback, Max Thomas (6-1, 210) at outside linebacker, Ricardo Barrios at inside linebacker, and Stephen Brannon (6-1, 240) and Nathan Anderson (6-0, 210) on the line.
Citrus Valley will miss the graduated Brock Lium and Jelani McLaughlin but has the talent to contend for a title.
Extra point: The Blackhawks, under Bruich, have lost five consecutive games to Cajon in league but upset the Cowboys 34-16 in a section playoff opener last November.
Season opener: Aug. 25, Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.
Redlands
Coach: Bob Stangel Jr.
2022: 3-7, 1-4
Outlook: The Terriers showed improvement last season, winning two more games than they did in 2021. Redlands won consecutive non-league contests against Citrus Hill of Perris (47-0) and La Quinta (28-13) last season.
A high point for the Terriers last season was rallying in the final minute to defeat rival REV 20-19 in the Smudge Pot Game on a fumble recovery in the end zone and a perfect PAT kick by Eric Napoletano. A capacity crowd at Citrus Valley watched the game. This year, Redlands hosts the Smudge Pot Game at Dodge Field in the league finale.
The Terriers’ 2021 and ‘22 starter at quarterback, junior Dawson Martinez, transferred to Citrus Valley, but Redlands won’t fret as junior QB Albert Suarez (1,300 yards passing, 14 TD passes in ‘22) has arrived from Yucaipa High. Saurez, a left-hander, has battled Kadin Cameron and Anthony Cuellar behind center.
A key returning weapon for Redlands is junior receiver Julien Scarbrough, who is also a track and field star. He caught 43 passes for 600 yards and five touchdowns last season. Scarbrough also returns kicks and plays defense.
Receiver Caine Lopez is another player to watch, as is returning offensive lineman Elijah Segura (6-1, 200).
Defense was a concern last season, but the Terriers do have some returnees. Veterans Ramon Ontiberos (42 tackles), Patrick Palafox (56 tackles, two tackles for loss), Ryan Campos (17 tackles) and Austin Harianja will be heavily relied upon.
Extra point: Redlands opened the 2006 season with 12 consecutive victories —including a 7-0 record in the CBL — under former coach Jim Walker. The Terriers finally fell 13-7 to Norco in the section semifinals at Colton High.
Season opener: August 18, Citrus Hill, 7 p.m.
Redlands East Valley
Coach: Gavin Pachot
2022: 0-10, 0-5
Outlook: Sophomore Issac Vitela steps in at quarterback and coach Gavin Pachot calls him “an amazing pocket passer.” Vitela replaces the Wildcats’ QB of the last two years, Izaiah Holley, who transferred to league rival Cajon. Wide receivers for Vitela are the promising junior Freddie Adams (6-2, 175) and sophomore Taa’mir Mack (6-0, 160).
Slot receiver Ivan Corona is “an unbelievable talent,” Pachot said.
The veteran coach is enthusiastic about running backs Mark Ramirez, a junior, and Nathan Lopez, a sophomore.
The offensive line is anchored by junior Johnny Kidder (6-2, 230) and senior Andrew Belmontes (5-10, 245).
Making plays on defense are junior inside linebacker Drew Sanchez, cornerback Dominic McDermott (6-0, 160) and linebacker Lincoln Bunker (6-0, 210).
Linemen Diego Ventura (6-2, 265), Jordan Curtis (6-1, 250), Mokeni Vave (5-7, 230) and sophomore Malachi Timmons (6-5, 290) form a promising defensive front.
Extra point: REV defeated rival Redlands 24-22 in the 2010 Smudge Pot Game at the University of Redlands in a riveting finish. Cody Madsen’s 24-yard field goal with no time left split the uprights to give the Wildcats the victory.
Season opener: Aug. 18, Vista del Lago, 7 p.m.
Yucaipa
Coach: Justin Price
2021: 6-5, 3-2
Outlook: Battling at quarterback for Yucaipa have been senior 5-8 Kai Smith and sophomore 6-2 Deace Turner. Smith is experienced while Turner is tall and athletic.
Junior all-league running back Logan Barbour (5-11, 180) returns.
Slot back Jace Pistilli (5-8, 150), a senior, will also start on defense.
Prominent pass targets are seniors Marvin Hungerford (6-1, 150) and Tyler Noah (6-2, 140).
The offensive line is strong with three of five returning — senior Jacob Yoo (5-11, 230), junior Josiah Allen (6-0, 254) and junior John Cooke (5-10, 198).
The tight end is another two-way player, senior Tyler Price (6-0, 205). He is the son of head coach Justin Price and the grandson of Yucaipa assistant coach Butch Price.
Yucaipa will use frequent two-tight end sets this season. The other tight end is Dawit Crane (6-6, 210) who is also the team’s kicker. He played receiver last season.
The defense lost stalwarts to graduation in Rudy Castillo and Nick Juarez but has a plethora of starters returning.
Players to watch are linebackers Pistilli, Price, Will McHargue (6-0, 195) and Devin Atchley (6-0, 187); cornerbacks Noah and Hungerford; safeties Noah and Barbour; and lineman Dean Kirkland (6-1, 212).
Yucaipa is excited about D-lineman Nathan Clark (6-0, 215) who has put on 30 pounds of muscle since last season.
“We’ll be competitive and hopefully we’ll stay healthy,” Justin Price said. “We have several guys going both ways and if any of them get hurt, then you lose two starters.”
Price is in his 16th year as a head coach — two at Granite Hills and 14 at Yucaipa.
Extra point: Ken Miller coached Yucaipa to its first league title in 1974 and its first section playoff appearance. Miller was the head football coach at the University of Redlands for five years, then he coached in four Grey Cup games in the Canadian Football League. He won one Grey Cup as an assistant coach with the Toronto Argonauts and another with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He later became the Toronto head coach.
Season opener: Aug. 18, Santiago of Corona, 7 p.m.
