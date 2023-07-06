The stars are aligning to make the University of Redlands a major player in women’s tennis.
Strong returnees, a loaded recruiting class, and the new Coach Jim Verdieck Tennis Center have the Bulldogs looking strong. The recruits are causing most of the buzz lately.
“This is an outstanding women’s recruiting class,” Bulldog coach Pete Yellico said via the school’s site. “This group of players brings a wide variety of talent, determination, and skill sets to our program.”
The headliner is Maegan Deng of Torrance, the program’s first four-star recruit. Redlands coaches have been in contact with Deng since her junior year. She visited the University of Redlands that season.
“They were so welcoming,” Deng told Tennisrecruiting.net. “They were the nicest team and coaches and had the strongest team spirit. I feel like that was the most important thing for me, because I play tennis more for just the friends and memories I am going to make than just for the victories.”
Deng recently graduated from Redondo Union High. She desired to attend an NCAA Division III college because of its even academic and tennis balance, she said.
Redlands’ recruiting class is rated No. 11 in the nation among D3 schools. The Bulldogs’ only higher-rated class came in 2011 when they were No. 10.
Deng plays out of the Jack Kramer Club. Kramer was a top player who had an iconic tennis racket named after him.
The Bulldogs’ other recruits are Las Vegas’ Rayna Sugai from Odyssey Charter School, a three-star player; Mercer Island, Washington’s Lindsey Whelan from Gorin Tennis Academy, a two-star player; and Mumbai, India’s Vrishitha Kumar of the Podar International School.
Yellico also welcomes a pair of transfers — Spring Valley’s Deja Brown from The Bishop’s School of La Jolla and Alabama A&M University; and Saratoga’s Abigail Prokter from Westmont High in Campbell (Bay Area) and West Valley College of Saratoga.
Yellico is excited about the haul of new players.
“They will ultimately bring added depth and strength to our team, especially Maegan Deng, the program’s first four-star recruit and Rayna Sugai who comes in with a load of experience,” Yellico said. “This recruiting class will make an immediate impact in the lineup and with their passion for the sport and commitment to growth, I am excited to see how they elevate our program to new heights.”
The new tennis center does not hurt Bulldog efforts. Unveiled last August, the Coach Jim Verdieck Tennis Center features 12 lighted courts on a post-tension concrete playing surface. Both the men’s and women’s teams can now compete simultaneously and there are new stands to accommodate both teams.
Verdieck played football at Stanford and coached football and tennis at the University of Redlands. His Bulldog tennis teams won 15 national championships.
WHITTLE OUT AS COACH
Jason Whittle is no longer the Beaumont High baseball coach.
“I stepped down,” Whittle said via text. “It wasn’t working out.”
Whittle was the Beaumont coach since 2012. The Cougars went 4-19 overall in 2023 and 2-13 in the Citrus Belt League. His best season was 2016 when the Cougars went 17-10 overall.
Whittle remains as a biology teacher at the school. His son, Ty, is transferring. The family is applying for a hardship transfer, Whittle said.
Beaumont athletic director Jacob Van Hofwegen said the school is taking applications for the baseball job. Interviews will be late in the summer.
Van Hofwegen also said Tim Seymour is the new girls’ soccer coach and Lauren Block and Marlene Barraza are taking over the cheer program.
