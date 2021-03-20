BY JOHN MURPHY
Chilly weather, some mud and wet grass did nothing to slow the Redlands East Valley boys and the Yucaipa girls at Saturday’s Citrus Belt League cross-country meet No. 2 at Beaumont High.
REV’s Matt Hornung won the boys’ division with a time of 15:16.2 over the 3-mile course. That led a Wildcats’ contingent that nabbed four of the first 10 spots.
REV’s Simon Opsahl finished second in 15:42.6 and his teammates Emmanuel Wallace (fourth, 16:23.3) and Sean Walker (fifth, 16:57.4) also helped lead the Wildcats.
“I felt all right,” said Hornung, a straight-A student who will run at Washington University of St. Louis next season. “It was muddy in the
back section and we had some people who didn’t run because of nagging
injuries, so I think we did pretty good.”
Due to coronavirus restrictions, only two schools ran at a time.
REV opposed Yucaipa in both boys and girls to start the morning.
Then the Citrus Valley teams took on Redlands, followed by Cajon against host Beaumont.
Yucaipa put two runners in the boys’ Top 10 – Brady Woods at fourth place in 16:12.6 and Xander Merkwan in 10th place (16:58.2).
“I loved that it wasn’t hot,” said Woods of the crisp weather that had spectators bundled in jackets and hoodies. “I’m happy with my place and my time is all right.”
The host team also made its mark. Beaumont’s Marcus Shin took seventh in 16:36.3 and his teammate Dustin Berger was eighth in 16:40.0.
Shin followed Cajon’s Vinnie Quiroz (sixth, 16:26.8) to the finish.
“I sort of drafted behind the Cajon guy,” Shin said. “He was quick and he was able to outkick me at the end.”
Said Berger: “My time was a little off, but it was a good race. Our team did good and everyone ran pretty well.”
Citrus Valley received a nice effort from Jake Caliva who took third at 15:57.6.
“It felt good,” Caliva said. “There were some puddles and wet grass and that slowed me down a lot, but overall I think I did good.”
Caliva, a junior, did not run cross country last year due to a stress fracture in his right femur.
Yucaipa ruled the girls’ side, with sophomore Cali Good recording the best time of the day (19:05.0) and Thunderbirds claiming 11 of the first 13 spots.
“It was kind of cold and I think that made us run fast,” Good said. “I think we ran a really good race. We’ve gotten some strong training in.”
Yucaipa finished 10th in the state last season in Division I, but there is no state competition this year due to the coronavirus.
The Thunderbirds had the top five girls’ times, with Kaitlyn Townsend (19:09.0) placing second, followed by Kyla Gomez (third, 19:11.7),
Cassidy Jarish (fourth, 19:26.3) and Clarissa Clark (fifth, 19:27.8).
Beaumont had two runners slip into the girls’ Top 20 – junior Danielle Torres finished 18th in 21:22.8 and sophomore Magdalen Kouch was 20th in 21:35.3.
“The course was repetitive, so I was able to get into a nice rhythm,” Torres said.
Kouch said she began running in eighth grade at the urging of her current Beaumont teammate Diana Collier.
“I love running,” Kouch said. “Being on a team is what makes it fun. If we weren’t so close it wouldn’t be as enjoyable.”
John Murphy may be reached at berdooman@gmail.com .
