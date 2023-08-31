The El Segundo 12U All-Stars won the Little League Baseball World Series in as dramatic a fashion as possible.
Tied in the bottom of the sixth (final) inning, the Southern Californians got a walk-off home run from Louis Lappe to win it, 6-5 against Willemstad Pabao LL of Caracao.
The title game was played on Sunday, Aug. 27, at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Penn., and was seen by a world-wide television audience.
It was a difficult ending for the Carribbean-based team, which tied the game in the fifth inning on Nasir El Ossais’s one-out grand slam.
Lappe led all hitters with five home runs in Williamsport.
El Segundo is the fourth Los Angeles County team to win the Little League World Series. It qualified for Williamsport by winning the West Region title last month at San Bernardino’s Al Houghton Stadium.
The champs went 20-2 in the postseason.
Beaumont streaking
The Beaumont High girls volleyball team opened the season with three victories.
The Cougars defeated Xavier College Prep of Palm Desert 3-0. The scores were 25-23, 27-25, 32-30.
Beaumont downed Hillcrest of Riverside 3-1. The scores were 25-23, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18.
And the Cougars swept Palm Desert 3-0. The scores were 25-22, 25-17, 25-23.
Beaumont was scheduled to have two home matches this past week, Coachella Valley on Monday, Aug. 28, and La Quinta two days later.
The Cougars have an interesting non-league match coming up at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at Arrowhead Christian Academy. The Eagles won a section title last season.
YHS grad Wells to bullpen
Yucaipa High grad Tyler Wells was recently promoted from Double-A ball to Triple-A in the Baltimore Orioles organization and is now pitching in relief.
Wells was 7-6 in the major leagues this season but was demoted to Double-A following three rocky starts following the All-Star break.
Before that swoon, the tall right-hander impressed, recording a 3.18 earned run average. Opponents hit just .193 against him before the All-Star break.
But Wells lost command of his pitches and was sent to Double-A Bowie to work things out. Last week he was bumped up to Triple-A Norfolk and put in the bullpen where he has been before.
