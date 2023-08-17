The El Segundo Little League baseball team (ages 11-12) defeated Bollinger Canyon Little League of San Ramon 3-1 last week.
The victory before a large crowd at San Bernardino’s Al Houghton Stadium and a national television audience gave El Segundo the West Region title.
Pitcher Louis Lappe struck out eight batters for El Segundo.
The SoCal team advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn. El Segundo was scheduled to meet the Great Lakes Region champion on Thursday, Aug. 17 (too late for publication).
Twenty teams are in the annual event that determines the world champion for pre-teen children. There are 10 United States teams and 10 international teams.
Brody Brooks led El Segundo at the plate with four hits, helping to give SoCal a 3-0 lead.
Brandon Manivong relieved NorCal’s starting pitcher and hurled five scoreless innings and smashed a solo home run to help Bollinger Canyon. Lappe sparkled for El Segundo, allowing five hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Little League volunteers from throughout the Western states — including ones from Redlands, Yucaipa, Beaumont and Banning — descend upon San Bernardino every August for the Western Regionals. The event is three tourneys at one venue — West Region, Northwest Region and Mountain Region.
Northeast Seattle LL of Washington defeated Dimond-West of Alaska 12-1 in five innings to win the Northwest Region title.
Henderson LL of Nevada downed Snow Canyon LL of Utah 10-0 in four innings to capture the Mountain Region title.
NOTTINGHAM RELEASED
The Washington Nationals released catcher and Redlands High grad Jacob Nottingham from his minor league deal, said multiple reports.
Nottingham joined the organization in July and did not play at the big-league level for the Nats. He previously was in the San Franciso Giants’ organization and numerous others.
Nottingham played 53 games in the major leagues, with the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners, from 2018-21. He was released from the Giants’ organization in June.
NEW BLACKHAWK COACHES HIRED
Citrus Valley High has hired two new coaches, Blackhawk athletic director Boyd Lium said. They are Kassandra Delgado for softball and Aaron Weintraub for girls soccer.
Delgado replaces Norma Mendez and Weintraub replaces April Finazzo. Both were long-time coaches.
Delgado was formerly an assistant coach for Mendez. Weintraub has college coaching experience.
T-BIRDS HIRE KRIS STEVENS
The Yucaipa High baseball program has hired Fontana High grad and former professional pitcher Kris Stevens as its pitching coach.
Stevens is a Yucaipa resident. His son, Cody, played at Yucaipa High.
The former Fontana High star was taken by the Phillies in the third round of the MLB draft in 1996. He pitched for six years in the pros before retiring from pro ball.
“I knew he lived in Yucaipa and his son played here and I think he’ll be a great pitching coach,” Yucaipa baseball coach Ralph Grajeda said.
Stevens threw heat and had a wicked curve in his Fontana days. But a torn labrum derailed his big-league dreams.
“I spent some good years playing, though, with no regrets,” Stevens said. “Everything happens for a reason.”
Away from the field, Stevens has toiled for the Fontana Unified School District as a district safety and security coordinator. Unarmed, he once nabbed a would-be burglar on a Fontana campus.
Regarding joining the T-Birds, Stevens said, “I feel good. I’ve been doing private lessons for years and felt it was time to give more knowledge back. Yucaipa is where I live, my son graduated from there and I’ve known that program for years. It was time.”
Cody Stevens graduated from San Diego State and is in his last year of law school at the University of San Diego.
