Five days of Redlands Bicycle Classic racing came down to the Sunset Ride on Sunday, April 16, in downtown Redlands.
Before a roaring crowd at the finish, Emily Ehrlich (Team Twenty24) and Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) nabbed overall championships.
“I feel great,” men’s winner Stites said. “It hasn’t sunk in yet. It was the hardest ride ever. It was a hard course, but I got it done. I had to suffer a lot, and I just couldn’t let anybody get too far ahead.”
Stites just had to stay close to stage 5 winner Robin Carpenter to take the overall win. He did that in winning his second consecutive Redlands Bicycle Classic.
The top 3 in the men’s Sunset Ride were Carpenter (L39ion), Gavin Hlady (Mike’s Bikes), and Riley Sheehan (Denver Disruptors).
“I would have loved to have taken the GT, but once I got caught on the top of the climb, I was just like, well, let’s figure out how to win the stage,” Carpenter told the Redlands Classic media. “I know I have a fast bike and a fast position, so just ride down the hill as fast as possible.”
Turning in an impressive performance was 17-year-old AJ August (Hot Tubes Cycling) who finished second overall. Alex Murison (Red Truck) took the green jersey as the points classification winner.
“It was a true battle,” August told Redlands Classic media. “I was really happy to come away with second. It was definitely one of the hardest races I’ve done. It’s such a big race.”
Stage races consist of several races ridden consecutively. The racer with the lowest cumulative time to complete all stages is the overall winner.
Ehrlich was dominant on the women’s side.
“It was completely unexpected,” Ehrlich said. “This was my first time here and I didn’t expect this. It’s unbelievable. The key was the criterium [Saturday] when I made up a lot of time. I felt comfortable today and did what I needed to do. And I had lots of help from my teammates. It was a team effort.”
Skylar Schneider (L39ionla) won the women’s Sunset Ride, followed by Marlies Mejias (Team Twenty24) and Sam Schneider (L39ion).
The Redlands Bicycle Classic is the longest continuous running invitational, professional stage race in American bike racing. The event had a humble beginning in 1985 and, over the years, has hosted future stars of the Olympics, Tour De France and World Championships.
For more on the Redlands Bicycle Classic see page 8. For more photos, visit recordgazette.net.
