It is late July and two revved-up girls’ high school volleyball teams, Redlands and Ontario Christian, vie during summer league at the Pearce Center in San Bernardino.
Players dig, pass, set, dive on the floor, and smash aces and kills. Redlands prevails in straight sets. Then the teams wave good-bye in lieu of shaking hands in these COVID-19 times.
The players are probably unaware, but 50 years ago such a competition did not happen. The first CIF-State girls’ volleyball tournament did not occur until 1978. And the first formal CIF-Southern Section competition was not until 1974 beginning with badminton, basketball, field hockey, gymnastics, softball, swimming, tennis, track and field, and volleyball.
The game-changer was Title IX, the 1972 gender-equity law that, in part, increased the participation of girls and women in athletics. It was passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972.
It says, “No person in the United States, on the basis of sex, shall be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
The 50-year anniversary of Title IX was June 23, and so it is prudent to examine its impact and ask if it has been fully effective.
TITLE IX’S IMPACT
Yucaipa High teacher and junior varsity girls’ basketball coach Liz Calbreath played basketball and softball at Redlands High in the 1980s and softball at UC-Davis. Her father, the late Paul Womack, was the iconic former Redlands High football coach.
“Title IX was not about sports, it was about education, but it wound up effecting sports so much,” Calbreath said. “It used to be that one percent of a school’s athletic budget went to girls’ sports.
“When I played softball at Redlands High, my dad gave up half his stipend as the JV softball coach so that our varsity could get a pitching coach.”
That Title IX increased participation in girls’ and women’s sports is a given.
In 1965, only seven percent of high school athletes were girls. But from 1973 to 2018 the percent of girls participating jumped from 24.2 to 42.9, according to the Women’s Sports Foundation.
About 3.5 million girls now play high school sports.
Women’s collegiate sports participation has also soared from 15 percent pre-Title IX to 44 percent, with about 200,000 women now playing NCAA sports.
MUCH AT STAKE
There is still room for improvement. According to the 2020 Rally Report, girls’ participation in sports begins to decline around age 9 and drops off sharply in the teen years. Barriers to participation are lack of time, availability, changing priorities, low confidence, negative body image, perceived lack of skill and feeling unwelcome.
“I have a poster in my classroom,” Calbreath said. “The theme is, ‘If You Let Me Play Sports.’ It lists all the positives for girls such as being less likely to get pregnant, [more likely] to avoid being in an abusive relationship, and how much more successful girls who play sports are in life. It increases the overall confidence they have and in being proud of what their body can do instead of what it looks like.”
Ironically, in 1965 it took the CIF-State Committee on Girls’ Sports to report that, according to medical experts, there is no negative impact upon females who play sports.
The stakes to raise self-esteem and develop healthy young people could not be higher. The Center for Disease Control reported that between 2007 and 2015, the rate of girls ages 15 to 19 committing suicide doubled.
“Sports have provided me a good way to spend my time when I’m not in school,” said Redlands High volleyball star Julia Tolstova who has a 4.7 grade point average. “It has given me a hobby that I love. Playing volleyball makes all the other problems go away. It’s like a stress-free zone.”
NOT A CURE-ALL
Title IX is intended to ensure equality, but sometimes the goal is not met. That was proved at the 2021 men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournament in Indiana and Texas, respectively. Observers pointed to the vast and elaborate weight room allotted the men, compared to a single rack of weights for the women. That prompted University of Oregon player Sedona Prince to famously opine via TikTok, “If you’re not upset about this problem, then you’re a part of it.”
Beaumont High girls’ basketball coach Pete Carr agrees.
“I think Title IX has helped, but they can do even more,” Carr said. “The women still fight for things, like at the NCAA tournament with the weight room. Why is that? They’re still people.”
Rhonda Fouch was the Redlands East Valley High School athletic director for 25 years. She recently retired. Fouch played high school sports in Hawaii in the 1970s.
“When I played at the University of Redlands from 1975 to 1979, we wore the same uniforms over and over,” Fouch said. “We didn’t have what kids have today. My senior year our coach [Debbie Bock] silk-screened us new jerseys in her garage. It was exciting. We were like, ‘Yay, we’ve got new uniforms.’ Now there’s better equipment and better uniforms.”
But even with such advancements, Fouch says there’s still work to be done.
“When I look at where we were in the 1970s when I was in high school, we’ve come so far,” Fouch said. “But is it where it needs to be? Probably not yet.”
Women’s sports timeline
June 23, 1972
Title IX is signed into law by President Richard Nixon.
1973
Billie Jean King defeats Bobby Riggs in straight sets at the Astrodome before 30,000 in “The Battle of the Sexes” tennis exhibition match.
Redlands High’s Dana Lee wins the CIF-Southern Section girls’ singles tennis title.
1974
Ann Meyers Drysdale is the first recipient of a full, four-year athletics scholarship in any sport, signing with the UCLA women’s basketball team.
1982
Cheryl Miller scores 105 points in a game for Riverside Poly High School en route to a spectacular college career.
1983
Camille Robertson of Redlands High wins the CIF-Southern Section triple jump and finishes sixth in the state meet at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
1991
The first FIFA World Cup women’s soccer tournament is held in China. The United States wins.
1996
The WNBA professional basketball league is formed.
1997
The Yucaipa High girls’ cross-country team, coached by Jim Clendaniel, is ranked No. 1 in the nation after winning its third consecutive state title. Kimi Welsh, Vickie Whiteside, and Beth Grossheim lead the way.
1999
Brandi Chastain’s penalty kick gives the United States a win over China in the World Cup final.
Banning High’s girls’ 400-meter relay team wins a CIF-Southern Section track and field title.
Redlands High’s Gina Umeck wins the CIF-Southern Section girls’ golf title. She is now the women’s golf coach at Cal State Northridge.
2007
Redlands East Valley, led by Krista Vansant, defeats North Torrance in five sets to capture the first of three section volleyball titles. Vansant is named the state and national high school player of the year as a senior.
2012
The Citrus Valley girls’ soccer team wins the school’s first section team title, defeating Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth 2-0 for the Division 7 championship. Araceli Barrio and Ariel Vinson score goals. The Blackhawks add section titles in 2013 and 2014 with Loren Landrus scoring game-winning goals in the title game both years.
2015 and 2016
The Redlands High girls, led by Juanita Webster and Margaux Jones, win back-to-back section track and field titles.
2021
The Beaumont High softball team wins the Citrus Belt League championship -- the first CBL team title for a Cougar girls' team.
-- Compiled by John Murphy
