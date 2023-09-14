Arrowhead Christian sweeps Beaumont
The Arrowhead Christian Academy girls volleyball team defeated Beaumont 3-0. The scores were 25-20, 25-20, 25-18.
Jordyn Wilson led ACA (12-4) with 15 kills and Taylor Wilson added 10. Penny Allison had six kills and Emilee Drumright four. Morgan Wilson contributed four aces and had 32 assists.
Beaumont was 5-2 as of last weekend. The Cougars were scheduled to meet Yucaipa and Citrus Valley to open Citrus Belt League play this week.
Reporting results
Coaches or team representatives may report results and individual highlights to jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Those reports should be made by Sunday for the following Friday’s paper.
Human-interest feature ideas may be submitted by teams to the same place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.