Jalen Fultz made two clutch free throws in the waning seconds to lift the Arrowhead Christian (ACA) boys’ basketball team to a 55-54 victory against Ontario Christian.
Fultz was shooting three free throws. He made the first two and missed the third, but ACA grabbed the rebound as the game ended.
Knights down Eagles
The Arrowhead Christian girls’ basketball team fell to Ontario Christian 98-82. Chloe Briggs scored 31 points to lead the Knights. She also had four rebounds and eight assists.
Eagles boys win twice
Diego Carrillo scored the only goal as the Arrowhead Christian boys’ soccer team defeated Ontario Christian 1-0. It was another shutout for Eagles’ goalkeeper Scott Redick. The victory kept ACA in first place as of last weekend in a close Ambassador League race.
The Eagles also knocked off Loma Linda Academy, 4-0. Logan Piper led the way with two goals and Karsten Stein and Diego Carrillo had one each.
Yucaipa can’t keep pace with Wildcats
The Yucaipa boys’ basketball team fell to Redlands East Valley 68-47.
Malik Young led Yucaipa with 19 points and Tristan Doty added nine points and eight rebounds.
Banning falls to Wildcats
The Banning High boys’ basketball team lost 58-44 to Twentynine Palms.
Jr Dunahoo led Banning with 21 points. Dejon McNair scored nine points for Banning, and Chase Sanchez and Salomon Nicolas chipped in with six points each.
Broncos down Wildcats
The Banning High boys’ soccer team defeated Twentynine Palms 7-2. Adrian Casillas led the Broncos with three goals. Marquis Stewart-Vaughn chipped in with two goals for Banning, and Cesar Castellanos and Gerardo Corona each had one goal.
Eagles girls tie Knights
The Arrowhead Christian got a late goal from Maddie Hood to tie Ontario Christian 2-2. The Eagles still lad the Ambassador League heading into this week’s games with a 5-0-1 in league, 6-2-1 overall.
McCarthy paces Bulldogs
Colin McCarthy scored a career-high 24 points to lead the University of Redlands men’s basketball team to a 72-66 victory against Occidental. The victory improved the Bulldogs to 13-4 overall and 7-1 in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference heading into this week’s play.
McCarthy, a former Serra High of San Mateo star, also grabbed six rebounds. Cameron Brown added 14 points and Khyree Armstead 12 for the Bulldogs.
Zorich leads Redlands past CMS
The University of Redlands women’s basketball team defeated Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (CMS) 67-61. Colbi Zorich led Redlands with 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Aliyah Anderson contributed 15 points, and Alyssa Downs and Hannah Jerrier both scored 10 points. Jerrier also had 19 rebounds and blocked three shots.
Yucaipa girls defeat REV
The Yucaipa High girls’ basketball team defeated Redlands East Valley 57-29.
The Thunderbirds bolted to a 31-19 halftime lead. Yucaipa then broke the game open in the third quarter by outscoring the Wildcats 15-5.
Cougars too much for Blackhawks
The Beaumont High girls’ basketball team remained unbeaten in the Citrus Belt League (CBL) by defeating Citrus Valley 74-26.
Amirah Jones led Beaumont with 18 points, Jada Long scored 14 points, Grace Lee tossed in 10, and Janelle Pilao chipped in with eight. Kiya Waters helped with seven points for the Cougars and LaMari Templeton tossed in six.
Lee led Beaumont with seven rebounds and Jones contributed five.
Beaumont entered this week with a 16-3 overall record, 6-0 in the CBL.
Blackhawk girls win again
The Citrus Valley High girls’ soccer team defeated Beaumont 4-1.
The Blackhawks (12-3-1 overall, 6-0 CBL entering this week) led 2-1 at the half. The loss dropped Beaumont to 13-8-2, 1-4-1.
The Yucaipa High girls’ soccer team downed Redlands East Valley 5-3.
Yucaipa (16-2-1 overall, 5-1 league entering this week) led 4-0 at the half. The loss dropped REV to 6-9, 3-3.
REV blanks Yucaipa
The Redlands East Valley High boys’ soccer team remained unbeaten in the Citrus Belt League entering this week’s play by defeating Yucaipa 2-0.
Cruz Navarro and Koury Khalloufi had goals for REV and Ashton Palmer and Matthew Thorig contributed assists.
The victory improved REV to 11-3-3 overall and 5-0-1 in the CBL entering this week’s play. Yucaipa fell to 5-6-5, 1-3-2.
Cougars top Blackhawks
The Beaumont High boys’ soccer team downed Citrus Valley 5-2.
The victory improved the Cougars to 4-8-4 overall, 2-2-2 in the Citrus Belt League. Citrus Valley was 6-7-2 overall, 2-2-2 in league entering this week.
