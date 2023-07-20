Two Beaumont boys realized a dream in early July.
Joseph Muniz and Marcus Windham, both 12 years old, played in a baseball tournament in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Muniz and Windham competed with their travel team, the 12U Inland Empire Dirt Dawgs, in a tournament. The team also visited the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
It is thought by many that Abner Doubleday — a decorated Union Army officer who fired the first shot in defense of Fort Sumter at the start of the Civil War and later served at the Battle of Gettysburg — invented baseball in 1839 in Cooperstown. Three decades later the Hall of Fame was born. The inaugural Hall of Fame class consisting of Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson, Babe Ruth and Honus Wagner was welcomed in 1936.
“It was a cool experience — a lot of fun and a dream come true,” Muniz said. “I always wanted to play at Cooperstown.”
Said Windham, “It was amazing. I had a fun time. The games were nice, and the field was nice, and I enjoyed being there with my teammates.”
Windham said he relished seeing the displays of players like Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson, Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio.
“I liked learning about the old players and seeing how the gloves and balls and bats looked,” he said.
Muniz fancied seeing the busts of recent players Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera, as well as older players like Babe Ruth, Harmon Killebrew, Willie Mays and Jackie Robinson.
Muniz had nine hits in 15 at-bats in the tournament with five walks and 10 stolen bases. He also made a diving catch to end one of the games.
Windham went 6-for-12 with a home run and seven runs batted in.
Windham said the pitcher threw the ball right down the middle on his home run.
“It was a cookie,” he said.
The Dirt Dawgs played two games per day and won fewer than half of them, but some of the losses were against nationally ranked teams.
One of the better parts of the trip, according to the boys, was bonding in the dormitory at the Cooperstown All-Star Village.
“We had a lot of fun being with our teammates,” Muniz said. “It was cool to hang out. It was like a big sleepover.”
Windham’s mother, Jonna Windham, who also went on the trip with her husband Warren, came away impressed.
“The Hall of Fame was beautiful and well put together with all its relics and antiques,” she said. “And the boys bonded in a way that probably only they could explain.”
