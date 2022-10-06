Drama and joy in the land of Lilliput

The Grove School meets Packinghouse Christian Academy, a battle of Lilliputian-sized schools. Both have fewer than 200 students – a tussle Jonathan Swift would love.
I meet Grove volleyball coach Kevin Spencer. He shakes my hand.
“I’m going to need last names for all your girls,” I say, gesturing at his list of Lillys and Elaines and Sages.
I say hello to Packinghouse coach Denise Nordquist. Her daughters, Allison and Miranda, lead the Bears. So does Pearl Harry, a mop-top marvel.
***
The match is played at the Redlands Community Center. For me it is like Bill Buckner walking back into Shea Stadium. This is where I coached a winless youth basketball team. The memory stings. But I digress.
***
I mainly know The Grove for its Saturday farmers’ market. But the Ravens shine in volleyball too.
Trailing the match 1-0 in sets and 23-19 on the scoreboard, The Grove’s Lilly Quintana steps to the service line.
“I love you Lilly,” a classmate yells.
She pounds an ace. Then another. And a third. The Ravens tie the match 1-1 and dance to midcourt.
***
The Grove middle school and high schools are public charter schools. They are in the Heritage Park area of Redlands.
The middle school is a working farm. I have bought a tomato or two at its market.
The layout also includes the Barton School House, built in 1901. It is one of Redlands’ oldest buildings.
Packinghouse Christian is also a trip. It was originally a Sunkist packinghouse and two acres of land. Calvary Chapel Christian School, they called it.
Later, 22 ½ acres were added, and they renamed it Packinghouse Christian.
***
Down 2 sets to 1, Packinghouse leads the fourth 20-18. But then The Grove’s Quintana pounds three kills and smiles broadly. Finally, the Ravens’ Emiko Watanabi hits a winner, and the match is over. First place is theirs, at least for the moment.
The Ravens zip to mid-court and whoop and holler. There is joy in Lilliput, and Redlands too.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Follow him on Twitter @PrepDawg2.
