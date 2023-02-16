Downey High’s Viola Vaughn got the basketball at the top of the circle and the Beaumont High fans gasped.
“Oh no,” they said in unison.
Vaughn did the expected, swished a 3-pointer to give the Vikings a five-point lead with 2:03 left en route to a 57-49 Downey victory against Beaumont. She scored a game-high 29 points.
The loss in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA game ended the Cougars’ season.
“We just got discombobulated,” Beaumont coach Peter Carr said. “When you play out here, in the [Citrus Belt League], it’s not as strong as it used to be. These Orange County teams, if you don’t bring your ‘A’ game, you’re not going to beat them.”
Regarding the problem Vaughn posed, Carr said, “She could shoot the ball and we were leaving her open.”
Vaughn made 9 of 17 from the field.
Down 40-30 with two minutes left in the third quarter, Beaumont clawed back. Two 3-pointers by Jada Long sandwiched around an Isabelle Cooper field goal brought the Cougars to within 42-38 by the end of the third quarter.
“We were right there,” Carr said. “But it was like the last couple of games we’re right there and then it just goes the other way.”
Beaumont finally tied it 46-46 with 4:26 left after two free throws by Grace Lee and a Lee lay-in. But Vaughn scored the next seven points including her key 3-pointer and Downey spurted ahead again, 53-46 with 1:38 left. The Cougars had no more comebacks left, getting outscored 4-2 in the final minute.
Long was teary eyed after remaining for a long time in the Beaumont locker room. It was her last high school game.
“We didn’t give up,” she said. “We just let them take control of the game. It should have been us taking control of the game, in our house. We underestimated them.”
Beaumont (19-5) won the CBL for the second consecutive year.
“I loved the season,” Carr said. “I’m very proud of it. We went back-to-back as CBL champs. We only lost three games in three years in the CBL. We just need to learn to calm down in big games and big situations.”
Downey (19-10) had no player besides Vaughn in double-figure scoring. Lee led Beaumont with 16 points, Long scored 13, Amirah Jones contributed eight points, Kiya Waters had six and Cooper four.
