Yucaipa High wrestler Kieran Daugherty said his championship effort last week was “a long time coming.”
Daugherty won the 138-pound division of the CIF-Southern Section Central Division tournament by pin in 1:02 against a wrestler from King in Riverside.
“When I was a freshman, I wasn’t the biggest or strongest,” Daugherty said. “I needed to have the mindset that I know I’m the best. I planned on it today, but you never know for sure if you’re going to win. I just needed to do what it takes.”
Bolstered by that confidence, Daugherty nabbed first place and catapulted himself into the CIF-Masters meet, one step from the Holy Grail of California schoolboy wrestling, the state meet.
Daugherty finished fifth at last year’s CIF-SS individuals. He wrestled the last six weeks of the season on a broken foot.
Daugherty has the athletic genes. His mother Leslie was a soccer player at Redlands High and his father Nick played basketball and hockey at different schools.
Qualifiers from the CIF-SS individuals advance to the CIF-Masters meet on Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 17, at Palm Springs High. The CIF-State meet is Feb. 23-25 in Bakersfield.
Here are the first-place medal matches and medal matches involving area athletes:
CIF-SOUTHERN SECTION CENTRAL DIVISION TOURNAMENT
At Yucaipa High
106: Ramirez (Walnut) d. Elias (Cajon) 10-3. 113: Teroy (Santa Fe) p. Gasca (Colony) 2:41. 5th place: Alexander Ramirez (Yucaipa) d. Hernandez (California) 2-0. 7th place: Jordan Lopez (REV) d. Madrid (Centennial) 4-3. 120: Garcia (Walnut) d. Solis (Los Altos) 5-4. 3rd place: Ricardo Ponce (Redlands East Valley) d. Ochoa (King) 6-5. 126: Ian Gutierrez (Yucaipa) d. Contreras (Walnut) 7-3. 7th place: Devin Thompson (Citrus Valley) d. Garcia (Bonita) 3-0. 132: Sixth place: DeWitt (Yucaipa). 138: Kieran Daugherty (Yucaipa) d. Knapp (King) 4-0. 145: Fernandez (Bonita) d. Vasquez (Roosevelt) 11-2. 3rd place: Marcus Moyer (Citrus Valley) d. Zuniga (Carter) 1-0. 152: Martinez (Centennial) d. Contreras (Walnut) 4-0. 5th place: Leon (Roosevelt) d. Mason Hernandez (Citrus Valley) 13-3. 7th place: Maximiliano (Cajon) won by forfeit over Jacob Lopez (Yucaipa). 160: Montes (Roosevelt) d. Kevin Camacho (REV) by fall 3:51. 170: Anderegg (Roosevelt) d. Correa (Santa Fe) by forfeit. 3rd place: Ryan Barrios (Citrus Valley) d. Brown (Glendora) by fall 1:18. 7th place: Will McHargue (Yucaipa) d. Casey (Alta Loma) by fall 2-0. 182: Bachman (Claremont) d. Guerrero (Santa Fe) 7-6. 3rd place: Alexander Baltazar (Beaumont) d. Williams (King) 8-0. 5th place: Diego Costa (Yucaipa) d. Ito (Roosevelt) 7-3. 195: Ricardo Barrios (Citrus Valley) won by fall 5-0 over Kevin Ramirez Pacheco (Yucaipa). 220: Trevor Leon (Citrus Valley) won by fall 5-0 over Emmanuel Martinez (Beaumont). 285: L Sandoval (Carter) d. Pineda (Whittier) by fall 10-4. 5th place: Emeterio (Walnut) won by fall 4:17 over Diego Ventura (REV). 7th place: Rodriguez (Roosevelt) d. Caleb Floyd (Yucaipa) 5-2.
CIF-SOUTHERN SECTION CENTRAL DIVISION GIRLS’ WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Canyon Springs High, Moreno Valley
101: Lopez (Hamilton) won by fall over Maniborn (San Marino) 2:38. 7th place: Mia Sharp (Beaumont) won by fall over Kawano (Buena) 4:08. 106: Guizar (Long Beach Poly) d. Diaz (Sultana) 2-0. 5th place: Kimberly Hernandez (Yucaipa) won by injury default over Lopez (San Marino). 7th place: Rodriguez (Santiago-Garden Grove) won by fall over Jalisa Lopez (REV) 4:54. 111: Turnwall (Paloma Valley) won by fall over Wade (Sultana) 2:44. 116: Zahra Stewart (Yucaipa) won by fall over Rivera (Paloma Valley) 4:00. 5th place: Ramirez (Sultana) won by fall over Genesis Chavez (Citrus Valley) :52. 121: Correa (Paloma Valley) won by fall over Whitley (Harvard Westlake) 1:51. Lepe (North) d. Aubrey Hernandez (Citrus Valley) 4-2. 126: Itzel Padilla (Excelsior) won by fall over English (Westlake) 1:30. 131: Finnigan (La Canada) d. Argumosa (Santiago-GG) 7-3. 5th place: Padilla (Ventura) won by injury default over Savana Turner (Beaumont). 137: Cheng (Temescal Canyon) won in tie-breaker over Gould (Canyon Springs) 1-0. 7th place: Rodriquez (Pacifica-Oxnard) won in sudden death overtime 1-0 over Lauren Sailor (REV). 143: Smith (Ventura) d. Garcia (Sultana) 3-1. 3rd place: Carrillo (Hemet) won by fall over Hailey Lebehn (Yucaipa) 3:54. 150: Albers (Hemet) won by fall over Slavich (Santa Barbara) :57. 160: Addrie Rodriguez (Yucaipa) won by fall over Garcia (Sultana) :47. 170: Salazar (Santa Ana) won by fall over Franco (Paloma Valley) 3:27. 189: O’Connell (Elsinore) d. Pomares (Hemet) 3-2. 3rd place: Lazo (Pacifica-Oxnard) won by fall over Audrey Blankenship (Yucaipa) 2:45. 235: Marks (Santa Barbara) won by fall over Rubio (Canyon Springs) 3:09.
