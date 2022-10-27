Yucaipa High’s Daniel Arambula has made the USA Baseball U-18 team that will play in the World Cup Americas Qualifier Nov. 4-13 in La Paz and Los Cabos, Mexico.
“Putting together this roster was an exciting and interesting process,” said 2022 18U national team manager Denny Hocking. “Our team will be very skilled across the board and is a combination of very talented players from multiple age groups. This roster puts us in a great position to achieve our goal of bringing a gold medal home from Mexico and giving us a chance to defend our title next summer.”
Arambula previously was a member of the Team USA squad that played in the 2017 12U competition where the United States won its third consecutive world title.
Blackhawks edged
The Citrus Valley High girls’ volleyball team lost to Cerritos 3-2 in the opening round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs. The scores were 25-23, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11.
For Citrus Valley (10-16-2) Makenna Tillman led the way with 16 kills and two aces. Also for the Blackhawks, Jessica Doty had 10 kills and 17 digs; Cherina Robinson had seven kills and two blocks; Haley Bold had six kills; Giselle Coley had three aces, 25 digs and 40 assists; Hailey Allen had two blocks; Kailani Caloca had 12 digs; and Kennedy Loew had 19 digs.
The loss ended Citrus Valley’s season.
Yucaipa falls in playoffs
The Yucaipa High girls’ volleyball team fell to Oaks Christian 3-0 in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section playoffs. The scores were 26-24, 25-14, 25-13.
Nicole Zake led Oaks Christian with 13 kills.
Yucaipa finished 13-14 overall and 5-5 (third place) in the Citrus Belt League.
Cardinals lose
Mesa Grande Academy fell to Ganesha 3-0 in the opening round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 9 girls’ volleyball playoffs. The loss ended the season for the Cardinals (6-9).
Redlands Adventist loses
Redlands Adventist Academy lost 3-0 to Edgewood in the CIF-Southern Section Division 9 girls’ volleyball playoffs. The loss ended the season for the Bulldogs.
Packinghouse wins
The Packinghouse Christian Academy girls’ volleyball team defeated Noli Indian 3-0 in the CIF-SS Division 9 playooffs. The scores were 25-21, 25-10, and 25-18.
Eagle victorious
The Arrowhead Christian Academy girls’ volleyball team won a CIF-SS D6 match against La Sierra of Riverside 3-1. The scores were 25-8, 20-25, 25-18, 25-14.
Roadrunners win
The Loma Linda Academy girls’ volleyball team won a CIF-SS D6 match against Shadow Hills of Indio 3-0. The scores were 27-25, 27-25 and 25-19.
Bulldogs down Poets
The University of Redlands men’s soccer team defeated Whittier 5-2. Jarette Alexis Baraj and Lawrence Dydell scored two goals each for Redlands and Joseph Parra, Phillip Kostenko, and Ethan Kovach scored one apiece.
