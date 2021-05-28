The popular Little League Western Regional baseball and softball tournaments in San Bernardino will look vastly different this summer.
The tournaments, which have pumped millions of dollars into the area economy over the years, will have limited attendance this year, due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Spectator attendance will be restricted at our Little League Baseball and Softball Region and World Series Tournaments,” said Little League International Director of Media Relations Kevin Fountain by email.
“Accommodations will be made for family members and a limited number of individuals associated with the participating teams. Those attending are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated and may be subject to additional screening measures to be announced at a later date.”
The Western Regional baseball tournament which is actually two regional tourneys in one — Northwest and West — is in early August and is one step from the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn.
Some games have been known to draw as many as 9,000 or 10,000 fans. All games are usually televised on ESPN.
The softball tournament is in late July, also in San Bernardino.
Volunteers normally come from throughout the Inland Empire including Highland, Redlands, Yucaipa and the Mountain Pass Area, as well as throughout the western states to help out with the event.
It’s doubtful so many volunteers will be needed with attendance curbed for the 2021 edition.
“Little League puts the health, well-being, and safety of all players and volunteers first, and we are looking forward to hosting the Little League Regional and World Series tournaments with that aim this summer,” said Dr. Daniel Lueders, Commission Chair, Little League International Board of Directors Member, and UPMC Sports Medicine Physician and Assistant Professor via media release.
“The Commission’s recommendations reflect the most current CDC protocols, as well as direct input from state and local public health authorities.”
All players and coaches will undergo COVID-19 testing prior to and upon arrival at their tournament location and will have limited contact from other individuals until negative tests can be confirmed.
Another major change for this year due to the pandemic is that the baseball and softball tournaments in Williamsport and Greenville, N.C., respectively, will include team solely from the United States.
Regarding international participation, Little League said: “After carefully monitoring international travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, testing and vaccine availability, along with updates from Little League officials from many countries within our program advising us on feasibility of tournaments in our international regions, the Commission recommended that the Little League Baseball and Softball World Series feature teams only from the United States.”
The Little League Baseball World Series will feature 16 teams, with the top two teams advancing from each of the eight US regional tournaments.
The Little League Softball World Series will have 10 teams, with the top two teams from each of its five US region tournaments advancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.