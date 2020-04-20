Private and public golf courses in Riverside County closed because of the coronavirus pandemic will be allowed to operate, but with certain restrictions under a revised order.
The county further clarified that parks and trails remain open, including parking lots. Social distancing and face coverings must be maintained at all times. Allowed outdoor activities include hiking, biking and equestrian activities and other non-contact outdoor activities such as tennis and golf.
Outdoor activities that remain prohibited include the use of picnic tables, playgrounds, team sports or other similar public events and gatherings.
The order is effective today (April 20) after it was signed by Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County Public Health officer, and George Johnson, director of emergency services for the county. It amends an April 2 order that closed private and public golf courses in Riverside County.
“Play is being cautiously reopened for observation,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer.
The initial order was issued as part of the county’s fight against coronavirus (COVID-19), which has infected more than 2,600 people in Riverside County and caused 75 deaths.
“After consulting with public health officials and local leadership, we have made modifications for golf and other forms of recreational activity, such as use of parks, trails and outdoor areas for hiking, biking, pickleball and tennis to resume,” said Chair V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor. “With proper safety guidelines, our residents can benefit from healthy activities that promote physical exercise, wellness and behavioral health so long as physical distancing is practiced. We will continue to listen and base decisions on thorough review, best practices, data and science.”
Some of the restrictions include: play shall be limited to foursomes that will be required to observe social distancing (six feet separation between players at all times); no caddies; no large gatherings, including fundraisers or tournaments, will be permitted before June 20; face coverings, such as scarves, bandanas and neck gaiters, shall be worn by players and workers; no in-person dining will be allowed at clubhouses.
“Golf is an iconic part of our destination, our history and our economy,” said Scott White, chief operating officer of Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We sincerely appreciate the news that golf will be reopened to allow our residents the opportunity to return to the sport they love. It is imperative that we follow the orders outlined and not allow the coronavirus to return to the previous levels. We will continue to work with Riverside County with the goal to help reopen more tourism related businesses.”
Via social media, Jeff Hewitt shared the announcement, and in a separate posting pleaded, "We must continue to stay the course, our situation hasn’t become worse because we have practiced social distancing and stay at home orders, but we aren’t out just yet. I hope you all see the benefit through the struggle we all have endured ... I know the struggle some of you are facing, I have received your emails, calls, and letters. My team and I will continue to work for you every day to ease this situation. Some good news is always a beacon of light in a sea of bad."
