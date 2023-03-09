The Beaumont High boys’ basketball team concluded its season by playing two games in the CIF-State Southern California Regional.
The Cougars defeated host Porterville 61-43 for the first regional playoff win in Beaumont boys’ basketball history.
Payton Joseph led Beaumont with 16 points and Vince Capuras and Damon Potter scored 13 points each.
Beaumont then lost to host Long Beach Jordan 86-60. Payton Joseph led Beaumont with 17 points and Vince Capuras and Christopher Cooper scored 14 points each. Potter scored nine.
Beaumont won the Citrus Belt League title and finished 24-10 overall.
