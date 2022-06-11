Seth Barrish

Beaumont's Seth Barrish goes for a kill.

 John Murphy

BY JOHN MURPHY

For the Record Gazette

Beaumont High’s Colton Day was named most valuable player of the All-Citrus Belt League boys’ volleyball team.

Beaumont put three players on the first team – Seth Gerrish, Drake Paye and Day.

“For Colton, this is an amazing honor,” said Beaumont coach Jessica Granados who recently announced her resignation. “He works hard every single day and is selfless. He does everything for the betterment of the team. He’s very deserving because he’s a great captain and leads his team with kindness.”

Yucaipa landed three on the first team, JD Shah, Jackson Mclane and Jake Gutierrez. Shah is also a basketball standout.

Luca Smith and Orion Nunez of Redlands East Valley also made the first team. Smith was a water polo star, as well.

Rounding out the first team were Troy Elgersma and Vraden Cruzado of Redlands High and Ryan Nord of Citrus Valley.

Beaumont also put two players on the second team, Jadon Williams and Gabe Gonzales.

Making the second team from Yucaipa were Noah Spelman and Noah Vicario.

Earning second team from REV were Aiden Hernandez and Caio DeSilva.

Landing on the second team from Redlands were Nathan Alegre, Ethan Namsang and Skyler Park.

Rounding out the second team were Makani Battle and Aiden Maldonado, both of Citrus Valley.

Honorable mention: Christian Vang (Beaumont), Dylan Preciado (Yucaipa), Ayden Arient (Redlands), Noah Snodgrass (REV), and Brayden Corbett (Citrus Valley).

