BEAUMONT BOYS FINISH SECOND
The Redlands East Valley boys and Yucaipa girls won the Citrus Belt League cross-country finals on Saturday, March 27 at Yucaipa Community Park.
The event was held in a dual-meet format, with the first race of the day being the Yucaipa girls against the Citrus Valley boys.
Other matchups were: REV boys vs. Citrus Valley boys, REV girls vs. Beaumont, Yucaipa boys vs. Beaumont, Redlands girls vs. Cajon and Redlands boys vs. Cajon.
Matt Hornung had the best boys’ time on the 3-mile course, finishing in 15 minutes, 8 seconds.
The Wildcats, who finished with 24 points, had the first three finishers, with Simon Osahi (15:17.1) taking second and Liam Mapes (15:49.7) third.
Overall, REV individuals took the 1-2-3-8-10-16-23 places.
Beaumont finished second with 59 points. Dustin Berger placed fifth in 16:16.7 and Marcus Shin was fifth in 16:16.9.
Yucaipa swept to victory on the girls’ side with 21 points.
The Thunderbirds took eight of the first 10 places, led by winner Kaitlyn Townsend (18:49.3).
BANNING SCRIMMAGES MILLER
The Banning High football team, under new coach Pete Smolin, scrimmaged host Miller on Saturday, March 27.
“It was good,” Smolin said. “The boys played hard and we had no injuries, and we learned a lot about ourselves.”
Smolin was pleased with the play of senior running back Lavar Jones and junior running back Erek Smith.
“Lavar is fast and shifty and had about a 60-yard touchdown run. Smith had two long runs of over 40 yards. And he’s 6-foot, 190 pounds.”
The Bronco defense also impressed Smolin.
“The defense overall did well, especially returning linebacker Donald Wayman.”
Miller scored once in the scrimmage.
“Our execution was good, and the team has a great attitude and character and shows a lot of effort,” Smolin said.
Banning has 35 players. It hosts Coachella Valley (2-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Banning is still in the process of hiring an athletic director.
Smolin, who has been the AD at Citrus Valley where he also coached football and Cantwell Sacred Heart, is in the running for that position, he said.
BEAUMONT SOFTBALL WINS TWICE
The Beaumont High softball team won two of four games to start the season.
The Cougars fell to Hemet 5-4 on Friday, March 19; lost 8-5 to Valley View on Monday, March 22; defeated Hemet 2-1 on Wednesday, March 24; and downed Riverside Poly 12-1 on Thursday, March 25.
Against Poly, Jasmine Placencia and Kalia Franklin both went 2 for 2 with two runs batted in.
Placencia allowed four hits in four innings and no earned runs to get the win.
Cambria Salmon and Madison Navarette both had two hits to pace the Cougars against Hemet in the 2-1 victory. Salmon was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits, striking out 14 and walking one.
Celeste Gonzales went 3 for 3 with an RBI in the loss to Valley View.
In the loss to Hemet, Irene Martin, Salmon, Kaylee Vazquez, Reece Medina, Franklin and Navarette all had a hit.
COUGARS’ BASEBALL STARTS HOT
The Beaumont High baseball team won three consecutive games to start the season. The Cougars defeated Ontario Christian 7-1 on Friday, March 19; defeated Valley View 4-3 on Monday, March 22; and downed Tahquitz 7-0 on Wednesday, March 24. Baragry earned the pitching victory, allowing four hits in seven innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Ian Umscheid went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBI against Tahquitz and Dylan Baragry went 2 for 4 with three RBI.
Baragry Umscheid led the way at the plate against Valley View, going 2 for 4 with one RBI. Jacob Dragoman struck out four in four innings for Beaumont.
Alec Bressler led Beaumont against Ontario Christian, going 2 for 4 at the plate with one RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.