Citrus Valley, Yucaipa, Redlands win big

Rudy Castillo intercepted a pass on the 25-yard-line, ran it back to the goal line and then flattened the guy who threw the pass like a bug. Castillo chest-bumped teammates all the way back to the sideline to put an exclamation point on his team’s victory.
So it went for the Yucaipa High football team on Friday, Sept. 2, as it defeated Temescal Canyon 28-0 in a non-league game. The victory was the first of the season for the Thunderbirds (1-2).
“It’s a sail route and that’s their favorite target,” Castillo said. “It was just muscle memory, and I was there. It felt good, man.”
Said Yucaipa coach Justin Price, “[Castillo] missed all of last year because of a torn [anterior cruciate ligament]. Tonight was the first night I felt like he made a big impact on the game.”
The victory felt good for the Thunderbirds who opened the season with double-figure losses to Palm Springs and Silverado of Victorville.
“We played well in the first half the last two weeks but couldn’t really finish,” Justin Price said.
There was no letdown this game as Yucaipa stormed to an early 13-0 lead on a 4-yard touchdown run by Logan Barbour and a 7-yard run by Elijah Smith. The Thunderbirds led by two touchdowns just 5 ½ minutes into the game.
Yucaipa is at University City of San Diego at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
Citrus Valley
Citrus Valley scored 17 points in each of the first three quarters to rout Silverado of Victorville 51-20 on Thursday, Sept. 1.
“We’re getting better,” Citrus Valley coach Kurt Bruich said. “We’re scoring a lot of points and it’s not just on offense, it’s on special teams and defense too.”
Steve Brannon had a big game on the defensive line, including returning an interception 32 yards for a touchdown.
“That’s a dream for a defensive lineman,” Bruich said. “That was fun to watch.”
Hunter Herrera completed 14 of 20 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns for Citrus Valley.
Brock Lium caught two passes for 45 yards and one TD for the Blackhawks. Eric Williams caught one pass for 22 yards and a score. Also contributing to the passing game was Gene Gallegos who caught four passes for 53 yards.
Dominic Douglas paced the Blackhawk passing game by rushing 11 times for 107 yards and one TD.
Citrus Valley (2-0) is at Oak Hills at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in another non-league game.
Redlands East Valley
Redlands East Valley fell to Temecula Valley on Friday, Sept. 2, 49-8.
The Bears scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and led 41-0 at halftime.
REV’s touchdown came on an 18-yard pass from Izaiah Holley to Andrew Akinpelu.
“We played like we have a lot of sophomores starting, which we do,” REV coach Gavin Pachot said. “We’re very young and we made some mistakes and it just kind of snowballed.”
Bryce Dewald completed 3 of 6 passes for 57 yards and one touchdown for Temecula Valley. Jaden Eddy rushed nine times for 66 yards and two scores.
Jake Bester led the Bear defense with seven tackles and one interception. Cameron Danh, Jayden Davis and Jake Sinz had two sacks apiece.
REV is at Elsinore at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in another non-league game.
Redlands High
Redlands defeated Citrus Hill of Perris 47-0 on Friday, Sept. 2. The victory evened the Terriers at 1-1.
Sophomore quarterback Dawson Martinez completed 9 of 12 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns. Julien Scarborough caught four passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Luke Butler-Hoagland caught two passes for 88 yards and one score.
Alex Villa rushed five times for 102 yards and one TD.
A’maen Lockett led the Terriers with 10 tackles and Patrick Palafox had seven. Four of Lockett’s tackles were for loss. Gilbert Garcia had two sacks. Jesse Hernandez made an interception.
Redlands is at La Quinta at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in another non-league game.
