The Citrus Valley High football team turned in its third sterling effort in a row, defeating host Beaumont 28-0 last week.
The Blackhawks got two interceptions from San Diego State commit Jelani McLaughlin and an interception return for a touchdown from Ricardo Barrios to silence the Cougars (5-1 overall, 0-1 in Citrus Belt League). The Blackhawks (5-1, 1-0) also held Beaumont to 26 yards on the ground.
Cody Ramirez and Brock Lium also had interceptions for Citrus Valley to help put a damper on Beaumont’s homecoming game.
Citrus Valley, following a disheartening loss to Oak Hills of Hesperia during non-league, has followed with impressive victories against Norco, Ayala of Chino Hills, and now Beaumont.
The showdown pitted two of the better teams in the league.
“I’m definitely not surprised with the score differential,” McLaughlin said. “We knew what we could do. They thought they’d come out here and beat us.”
Said Lium, who besides the one interception caught six passes for 94 yards and a touchdown, “This whole week we kind of put in a new defense for them. We played a lot of man the whole game and a little bit of zone.”
Citrus Valley coach Kurt Bruich insisted it was not a new defense.
“They throw the ball a lot so the first thing is, can we stop the run with five [men]?” Bruich said. “Chalen Tessitore, our defensive coordinator, is pretty good at manipulating things. So once we stopped the run with five, we were able to keep with them.”
Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg was impressed.
“I thought coach Bruich and coach Tessitore did some really dynamite things defensively. They utilized No. 1 [McLaughlin], 11 [Lium] and 10 [Ramirez] in their secondary in some really unique ways. They manned up on us a bunch and gave us some different looks up front.”
McLaughlin’s interception of Christopher Cooper on Beaumont’s first possession set up the first Citrus Valley touchdown. That came on a 24-yard run by Lium with 10:01 left in the first quarter.
Citrus Valley padded the lead to 14-0 with 8:34 left in the second quarter on Hunter Herrera’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Jordyn Harris. The big play on the drive was a 40-yard pass from Herrera to Lium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.