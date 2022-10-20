Citrus Valley dominates CBL No. 2 meet

Citrus Valley’s depth-laden cross-country teams captured both the boys’ and girls’ division races Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Citrus Belt League Meet No. 2 hosted by Redlands East Valley High in Redlands.
The Blackhawk boys prevailed with 39 points to 54 for runner-up REV and 55 for third-place Yucaipa High. Redlands was fourth with 115 points followed by Beaumont at 118 and Cajon of San Bernardino at 121.
Citrus Valley placed five runners in the top 12 finishers.
Emmanuel Wallace, a junior from REV, won the boys’ 3-mile race in 15:11.9, 22 seconds ahead of runner-up Ethan Romero, a senior from Citrus Valley, timed in 15:33.4. Vicente Quiroz of Cajon was eight seconds back in third in 15:41.8.
Jose Linares was the No. 1 runner from Yucaipa, finishing fourth in 15:46.1, 5 seconds ahead of fifth-place finisher Chris Ontiveros of Citrus Valley, timed in 15:51.2.
Rounding out the top 10 were: sophomore Frank Rodriguez of REV (15:54.8), junior Xander Merkwan of Yucaipa (15:55.6), Scott Caricato of Yucaipa (15:56.9), sophomore Diego Caldera of Citrus Valley (15:57.9) and senior Juan Montes of REV (16:12.8).
Mateo Saldana and Kalani Daniel of Citrus Valley finished 11th and 12th to provide the winning margin for the Blackhawks.
Citrus Valley accumulated 31 points with five runners in the top 10 to take the girls’ 3-mile race, with Beaumont second with 50 points. Yucaipa was third at 77, followed by REV with 97 points, Cajon at 137 and Redlands High at 151.
Hannah Butterfield, the talented Cougars’ sophomore, was the only girl to run under 18 minutes on the Prospect Park course, finishing first in 17:59.2. She was 12 seconds ahead of runner-up Hailie Lomeli of Citrus Valley, timed in 18:11.5.
Cali Good, a senior from Yucaipa, was third in 18:16.4 followed by REV sophomore Meghan Walker in fourth, timed in 8:18.0. Citrus Valley runners placed fifth and sixth with freshman Osyessa Barro timed in 18:26.9 and Gabriella Romero timed in 18:47.6.
Rounding out the top 10 were sophomore Angie Valenzuela of Beaumont (18:48.6), senior Itzel Del Rio of Citrus Valley (19:00.2), Natalie Zamora of Yucaipa (19:14.0), and freshman Alegra Caldera of Citrus Valley (19:24.5). Isabella Romero of Citrus Valley was a non-scoring 12th-place finisher in 19:34.8.
The Citrus Belt League finals are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at Yucaipa Community Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.