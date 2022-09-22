The Citrus Valley High girls’ volleyball team has already achieved a milestone.
The Blackhawks defeated host Beaumont 3-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the Citrus Belt League opener for both teams. The scores were 25-22, 25-11, 25-21.
Citrus Valley has now won as many league matches as last year when it went 8-15 overall and 1-9 in league.
“We just wanted to play hard and have a lot of energy,” Citrus Valley outside hitter Makenna Tillman said. “We lost to this team last year and we wanted to come in and try hard and we wound up sweeping them.”
Tillman had eight kills to pace the Blackhawks. Jessica Doty contributed six kills, and Cherina Robinson had four.
Lindsey Cupersmith paced the Blackhawks with five aces and Tillman had four. Tillman also contributed 13 digs.
Giselle Coley led Citrus Valley with 18 assists.
First-year Citrus Valley coach Amber Tygart was pleased with her first league victory.
“It was good,” Tygart said. “It was stressful, but exciting. The team has been practicing hard, and I love how we came out aggressive with our serves.”
Following a close first set, Citrus Valley blew out Beaumont in the second set. Ahead 8-5 and with Cupersmith serving, the Blackhawks scored nine consecutive points to seize a 17-5 lead. Four of those points came on Cupersmith aces.
“I try to get as much power as I can into my serves,” Cupersmith said. “I just want to do well for the team.”
Beaumont played better in the third set and held leads of 9-5 and 13-11 before succumbing.
Isabella Florence and Allison Chase had four kills apiece for the Cougars. Destiny Affor led Beaumont with 17 digs and Aviana Ruiz chipped in with 16 digs.
“Our defense did well,” first-year Beaumont coach Jody Hopkins said. “We just made some silly errors and didn’t communicate well and put the ball down.”
Beaumont (1-1 in Citrus Belt League play) bounced back on Thursday, Sept. 15, defeating Redlands East Valley 3-0. The set scores were 25-15, 25-18, 25-20.
Citrus Valley (6-10-2, 1-1) fell to Cajon of San Bernardino 3-0 in its other match last week. The scores were 25-14, 25-13, 25-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.