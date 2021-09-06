BY JOHN MURPHY
The Cougars girls volleyball team under coach Jessica Granados hit, set and pounded balls on Friday, Aug. 27 as they prepared for the start of the 2021 Citrus Belt League season. It is Beaumont’s first season in the CBL.
Other league members are Citrus Valley, Redlands East Valley, Cajon, and Yucaipa.
Fall of 2020 would have been Beaumont’s first in the region’s oldest league (founded in 1906), but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the season.
Citrus Valley won the most recent league title (in 2019) with a 9-1 record, followed by REV (7-3), Redlands (6-4), Cajon (5-5) and Yucaipa (3-7). Carter (no longer in the league) was winless.
Beaumont competed in the Mountain Pass League in 2019 and finished 9-1 (same as Hemet). The Cougars went 12-10 overall and fell to Los Angeles Brentwood School 3-1 in the opening round of the playoffs.
That was then. Leading the 2021 Cougars (2-2 in nonleague play, as of last weekend) are senior 6-foot-1 middle blockers Avery McIntyre and Vivian Lisboa. They are both members of the high-powered Rancho Valley premier travel-ball club.
Asked what missing the 2020 season (due to the COVID-19 cancellation of sports) was like, McIntyre said, “It was sad. We only had three players who weren’t seniors that year and it was easy to feel how upset they were.”
McIntyre was a sophomore when Beaumont last played in 2019 and she made second-team all-league.
Lisboa was on the junior varsity in 2019 but seems to have made great progress. Both girls are as smart as they are athletic.
“I’d like to study English and become a publishing house editor,” McIntyre said.
“I want to be a mechanical engineer and design submarines,” Lisboa said.
Both standouts said the dormant 2020 season was difficult.
“Sitting out was hard,” McIntyre said. “We get a lot of support for volleyball here and it’s like one big family. It was hard to keep our spirits up.”
Said Lisboa, “I’m not as social as my friend Avery. I look to volleyball for a lot of support. It’s like a family.”
Lisboa rocks a 3.92 grade point average while taking two Advanced Placement classes and one college course. She plans to attend school somewhere back east next year, but first there’s the matter of the 2021 CBL volleyball season.
The girls know they have a gem in veteran coach Granados, who coached at Aquinas before heading to Beaumont.
Granados was a two-time NCAA Division II all-American and the CCAA conference Athlete of the Year for Cal State San Bernardino in 2008-2009.
“She’s a great coach,” Lisboa said. “It’s tough love. She gives a person what they need, whether it’s some soft encouragement …or (something stronger).”
Seated on the sideline watching practice was Beaumont High English teacher Lisa Langford. Her daughter, Madison, is a junior on the team.
Lisa loves Beaumont volleyball.
“There’s an intense vibe,” she said. “Volleyball matches are big here and the crowd interacts. Our team trainer (Meghan McClure) also leads cheers.”
Another player to watch for Beaumont is 5-7 setter Madilyn Brown.
She was not at last Friday’s practice due to another commitment. Granados enjoys the atmosphere at lively Beaumont volleyball matches and is eager for league.
