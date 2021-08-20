The Citrus Belt League drips with tradition and history. It was founded in 1906 with Redlands High a charter member.
It only took three seasons for the Terriers to win a state title (in rugby, notfootball).
Football now reigns and if history is an indicator, Cajon High will be tough to dethrone. The 2021 spring champion Cowboys have won four consecutive league titles.
They also captured section and regional titles in 2017.
The Cowboys return dynamic running back Freddy Fletcher and have an impact transfer on defense in Brent Austin. But Cajon coach Nick Rogers is playing it cool.
“The league is the most balanced it’s been in years,” he said.
This is Beaumont’s second CBL season and star junior running back Armando Cuellar is primed. But the Cougars are as green as Beaumont farmland.
“Our kids will always compete but we’re young,” coach Jeff Steinberg said.
If Beaumont is a tad green, then Yucaipa is a St. Patrick’s Day parade.
“Nineteen out of our 22 starters (in the spring) were seniors,” Thunderbird coach Justin Price said. “We’re a work in progress on both sides of the ball.”
Redlands High won a section large-school title in 1961 (60 years ago), led by star running back “Big Lou” Ramirez. No section title is forecast this season, but the Terriers will move the ball.
New coach Gavin Pachot has moved over from San Gorgonio High to guide Redlands East Valley.
REV won once last spring – 14-10 in the Smudge Pot Game against rival Redlands. But that game’s now history, and history is what all teams will make soon.
Citrus Belt League
(Listed in alphabetical order)
Beaumont
Coach: Jeff Steinberg
Spring 2021 record: 3-2
Outlook: Beaumont didn’t disappoint in the spring with a second-place finish (three-way tie).
Armando Cuellar (538 yards, eight touchdowns last spring) returns at RB and Chris Cooper and Anthony Sosa vie for the QB job. Cooper is from the Pass area but played underclassmen ball at Citrus Valley changing schools. Other notable skill players are senior WRs Gabriel Nunez (34 catches, 401 yards, four TDs), and Anson Kraut (14-204-1).
Sophomore Jordan Graves (6-1, 280) and seniors Jeremiah Wilson (6-0, 225) and John Exley (6-3, 225) anchor the O-line. Pacing the defense are Jordan Valencia, Kevin Palacios, Tayven Anderson, freshman strong safety Josiah Payne (6-0, 185), free safety Ezekial Valdivia and lineman Adam St. Pierre.
Steinberg was tickled to scrimmage strong Rancho Cucamonga and pleased about a stiff nonleague schedule of Orange Vista, Murrieta Mesa, Summit, rival Banning, and San Jacinto.
Extra point: The annual “Battle for the Wheel” rivalry game at Banning on Sept. 10 features Steinberg coaching against the legend he replaced at A.B. Miller High, John Tyree (see adjoining column).
Season opener: Aug. 20 Orange Vista, 7 p.m.
Cajon
Coach: Nick Rogers
Spring 2021 record: 5-0
Outlook: The Cowboys averaged 41.6 points per game last season and have six returning starters on offense, but as of press time were undecided on a starting QB. Transfers Niko Papatsos and Martinez Miles; junior Dylan Maust; and freshman Evan Powell are vying for the job. Cowboy standouts are 2021 spring league most valuable player RB Freddy Fletcher (927 yards rushing in five games, 11 TDs), all-league wide receivers Ethan Powell (26 catches, 344 yards, 3 TDs) and JeyQuan Smith (16-392-4), all-league defensive back TJ Hughes (one interception) and star junior defensive tackle Philander “PJ” Lee (47 tackles, 13 tackles for loss) Rogers calls Lee a “big-time recruit” and says the major college offers will come. Transfer Brent Austin is a playmaker. The Cowboys’ first three league games – Citrus Valley, Yucaipa and Beaumont – were their toughest tests of the spring. They squeaked by CV the last two seasons, 22-19 and 26-20, respectively.
Extra point: Cajon won its first section football title in 1987, defeating visiting Arroyo 44-6 in the championship game before 5,000, led by Mike Beauregard’s then-school record 312 yards rushing.
Season opener: Aug. 20 at Carter, 7 p.m.
Citrus Valley
Coach: Kurt Bruich
Spring 2021 record: 3-2
Outlook: The Blackhawks averaged 38.4 points per game on offense last season but lose QB Dylan Wheatley (1,286 yards, 19 TDs) to graduation. CV is led by versatile QB Hunter Herrera who is up from junior varsity. Herrera will hand off frequently to RB Jeremiah Claiborne (395 yards, four TDs last season) and throw to outstanding WRs Brockton Lium (24 catches, 435 yards, 5 TDs) and Sergio Cervantes (23-383-6). The offensive line is led by massive James Burke (6-4, 350). Lium, Jelani McLaughlin, Ra’id Bowers and transfer Matt Matthews form a strong defensive secondary. The Blackhawks’ ability to stop the run is a question mark. Besides Matthews, another key transfer is strong-legged K/P Kristian James. Lium, a junior, averaged 42 yards per punt last spring with 8 tackles per game at safety, in addition to his pass-catching.
Extra point: Bruich and new REV coach Gavin Pachot were teammates on Fontana High’s 1987 14-0 mythical national champions (deemed No. 1 in the nation by two media outlets).
Season opener: Aug. 27 Rancho Verde, 7 p.m.
Redlands
Coach: Mike McFarland
Spring 2021 record: 0-5
Outlook: The mood is upbeat at Redlands despite last spring’s winless record.
The Terriers hope to atone for a 14-10 Smudge Pot loss last spring to rival Redlands East Valley, for starters. Shifty senior RB/DB Lamar Ashley paces the Terriers. Freshman Dawson Martinez (brother of former Nebraska QB Taylor Martinez) steps in at QB. Senior C Oscar Casteneda and senior G’s Jeff Ortiz and Angel Flores anchor the O-line. Pacing the defense are Ashley, returning All-CBL DL Donovan McMartin, LB Mati Armstrong, DB Jayden Woods, LB Mati Armstrong, and LB Amaen Lockett.
Lockett also plays TE on offense. Another versatile Terrier is WR/K/P Jacob Marion. Seasoned John Tyree (see adjoining story) assisted McFarland briefly after the spring season until landing the Banning job. But McFarland still has a seasoned assistant in former Fontana coach and San Jacinto OC Bob Stangel Jr.
Season opener: Aug. 27 Orange Vista, 7 p.m.
Redlands East Valley
Coach: Gavin Pachot
Spring 2021 record: 1-4
Outlook: All Pachot is missing is a construction hat for his reclamation job at Redlands East Valley. The program has lost 14 of its last 15 games and stalwarts Connor Waymire and Zach Mendieta transferred to Aquinas after the season. Gone, too, are about a week of practices and a scrimmage due to a pre-season positive COVID test.
Now the good news. REV has “difference makers” (Pachot’s words) if siblings MLB/RB Hakim Halliburton and SB/DB Yahqiym Halliburton — both transfers are cleared to play. Talented runner and thrower Izaiah Holley, a freshman, starts at QB in REV’s “Air Raid” (spread) offense.
Dangerous at WR is Laviel Pickett (6-3, 156), a Division I baseball prospect whose late TD catch defeated Redlands last season. “We love him,” Pachot said. Among the other players to watch are OL-DL Jackson Taylor (6-1, 235), FS Chris Hugunin, OLB Kadin Khalloufi, RB Justin Mills, WR/CB Nathan Wells, LB Maikeli Wolfgramm and TE/LB Ethan Hilfer. Wolfgramm is home-schooled, but eligible. Mills returns from injury. Pachot was the OC at San Gorgonio in 2018 when the Spartans made the state title game. “We’ll compete, but we need to learn how to win again,” Pachot said. “We also lack the size of past REV teams.”
Extra point: Defensive end Jaelan Phillips, the 2021 No. 1 draft choice of the Miami Dolphins, led REV to a state title in 2014.
Season opener: Aug. 21 at San Jacinto, 7 p.m.
Yucaipa
Coach: Justin Price
Spring 2021 record: 3-2
Outlook: Yucaipa returns three starters on offense and two on defense from a team that finished in a 3-way tie for second place last spring with Citrus Valley and Beaumont. Barajas (383 yards, four TDs) is a potent weapon and he’s complemented by junior QB Arturo Vasquez who is more of thrower than runner. WR Everett Head played behind the graduated Louie Sandoval III last season and now gets his chance.
Andrew Maynard is a deep threat. Ryan Sorensen, who started every game on the OL last season is joined up front by Troy Montgomery who earned some quality minutes in the spring. Three-year starter Wyatt Blackmon can play FB or TE on offense and LB on defense and is called by Price “our best all-around player.” The defense is led by Blackmon, LB Ian Matheson and DL Evan Wrightstone, Blake Atchley, and Nick Juarez. Head paces the secondary. “We had our scrimmage and our inexperience showed with a lot of little mistakes,” Price said. “We’ll need to clean that up.” Yucaipa, due to the pandemic, did not get into the weight room until the last week of the spring season. “We’ve been dealing with this (pandemic) for 1½ years and the thing we learned is to give the kids the best possible experience and to make them into men.” Coaching is a plus, as Price is 71-44 since 2010 at Yucaipa. He is joined by his inspirational 72-year-old father Butch Price (the first Hesperia High football coach) and intense DC Jake Henderson who comes over from Aquinas.
Extra point: Yucaipa’s last victory against Cajon was in 2016, 61-60 in triple-overtime.
Season opener: Aug. 20 Palm Springs, 7 p.m.
