By JOHN MURPHY
For Record Gazette
Beaumont High opposes Indio in a passing-league game and marches to the 5-yard line.
“Who’s going to make a play?” a barrel-chested Indio coach yells. “Who’s going to make a play?”
Beaumont’s Christopher Cooper makes the play, rifling a pass to an open receiver in the middle of the field for a touchdown.
Cooper, with offensive stars like Gabriel Nunez and Anson Kraut graduated, is the crown jewel of the Cougars. He’s a returning CalHiSports all-state sophomore quarterback. Last season he threw for 3,620 yards and 35 touchdowns. That includes seven touchdowns and a school record 450 yards in one game.
Chat with Cooper after the game and the words pour out. He’s accommodating.
Asked what he relishes about football Cooper says, “When I was younger, I just liked hitting somebody because I played both sides of the ball. But now in high school I like the family aspect. We don’t just say we’re family and that’s it. We hang out with each other after practice and one of our main things is In ‘N’ Out and eating and team bonding.”
Cooper enjoys the No. 2 at the popular hamburger emporium – a Double-Double cheeseburger with grilled onions, a milkshake and animal fries. He devours a Four by Four (four hamburger patties, four pieces of cheese) if he’s “really hungry.” At 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, he’s a growing boy.
The camaraderie aspect of football is understandable, but Cooper is asked what appeals to him between the lines.
“Being a quarterback it’s like I’m the guy,” he said. “If we win the game, I’ll get props. But if we lose, everybody looks at me. And I like having that. If I was a receiver, I might get two or three balls per game, but as a quarterback I’m throwing 35 times. I feel like I have so much control over the game.”
Though Cooper played underclassman ball at Citrus Valley High as a freshman, he’s a San Gorgonio Pass guy. His father, Chris Cooper, played three sports at Banning High. His mom, Isabel, played basketball and ran track at Beaumont High.
Asked what not many people know about his son, Chris said, “He almost died of Saar’s when he was two years old. It’s a lung infection and it was bad. He was in Loma Linda Hospital for a month.”
Both parents also revealed their son is into anime, a Japanese-style of cartoon characterized by bright colors, colorful graphics and fantastic themes. Cooper even has T-shirts splashed with the characters.
So if Cooper designed the Beaumont uniforms, they might be bathed in a rainbow of colors and broad-brush strokes. But that’s not likely to happen heading into the 2022 season.
Cooper’s goals are strictly team oriented.
“I’m not really worried about yards,” he says. “I just want to build chemistry and bonds and work with each other. We want to get to the playoffs and then our ultimate goal is to win a CIF championship.”
