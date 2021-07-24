BY JOHN MURPHY
Highland’s Jeff Chavis stood in the middle of the Yucaipa Community Center gymnasium, exhorting his charges.
“There you go.”
“There you go.”
“There you go.”
“That’s a great swing!”
Chavis is a Professional Pickleball Registry certified coach.
The occasion was a community center instructional class. It was organized by the Yucaipa Pickleball Club to urge youth under the age of 18 to play.
What is pickleball? It was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island near Seattle by three fathers trying to rescue their children from the summertime doldrums.
The sport is described by pickleballrush.com as “ping pong meets tennis on a badminton court.” A tennis-style net is used, along with Wiffle-like balls and paddles resembling those used in ping pong, except larger.
The object is to score a point, much like in tennis. The first side to 11 while leading by at least two points is the victor.
The sport is gaining momentum locally. Redlands has an adult program that plays at the Redlands Community Center; its Facebook page has 481 members. The nearby Loma Linda Pickleball Club is 700 strong.
The Yucaipa club has many members from Beaumont and Highland.
The Chatigny Center in Beaumont had an adult program before the pandemic, as did several 55-plus communities like 4 Seasons in Beaumont.
The Yucaipa club will hold a non-sanctioned adult tournament in October at Crafton Hills College.
More than 4 million people in the United States play pickleball.
It also has an international following and there is a movement afoot to make it an Olympic sport. But at the Yucaipa Community Center, the 8-to 15-year-olds learning are just getting the hang of it.
“It gets me out of the house and keeps me in shape,” said Bryce Hitter, 15, a swimmer at Citrus Valley High. “It’s a good game and if I wasn’t doing this, I’d be at home doing nothing.”
Hitter was introduced to the sport by his grandmother, Debbie Hitter of Yucaipa. And, yes, kids can play with their grandparents.
“It keeps people active and is easy to learn,” said certificated coach Dennis Banaag, 57, of Beaumont. “Tennis takes a long time to learn, but pickleball is easy to pick up and it’s fun.”
Banaag, looking trim, has lost 25 pounds since he started playing in February.
“I’ve cut down on my blood pressure and Diabetes medicine,” he said. “There’s a lot of action but it’s on a small court, so you can easily run and get the ball. There are great health benefits.”
Bijoux Milien, 12, of Beaumont was at the clinic with her two sisters, Sophie (10) and Izzy (8). The thin, spectacled girl appeared happy.
“It’s not hard,” she said of the sport. “You don’t have to hit it as hard as in tennis and it’s easier to control the racquet.”
The three coaches in attendance fed balls to the participants to hit and organized them into drills. One of the exercises divided an area into fourths and required the children to hit the ball back and forth.
Watching the proceedings was Diane Smith of Yucaipa, the USA pickleball ambassador for Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Calimesa.
“It’s good physical exercise and teaches kids to follow the rules and do what the coaches say,” Smith said. “We’re not teaching kids to win at all costs. We want them to respect their coaches and opponents and not feel bad if they lose.”
The Yucaipa City Council recently approved $400,000 in the 2021-2022 budget to build dedicated pickleball courts in the Community Park.
There has also been talk of it becoming part of the schools’ physical education curriculum.
Current participants paid just $5 for four, 90-minute classes. There is one more set of four, 90-minute classes scheduled for July 26 through August 4 at the Yucaipa Community Center. Children 8 to 17 are invited to register with just one caveat: “There are no temper tantrums and no bad language,” Smith said.
