Cherry Valley rodeo star Gracie-Beth Sutton wrapped up her final state competition impressively.
Sutton competed in the California High School Rodeo Association State Finals in Bishop last week. She won reserve all-around cowgirl and girls’ cutting champion. Sutton also took fifth in barrels and fifth in team roping.
Cutting is when a horse and rider work together before judges to demonstrate the horse’s athleticism and ability to handle cattle.
“It was crazy,” Sutton said. “Some things worked out well and some didn’t. It’s my senior year and I wanted to go out with a bang and show myself and it was nice to come back with a win.”
Last year was rough for Sutton who had several horses hurt.
Sutton, 18, returned to Cherry Valley with a shiny new belt buckle from the all-around and a new saddle, buckle and a $1,000 scholarship from winning the cutting title.
She is bound in August for Ranger Junior College, a community college in Ranger, Texas, on a full rodeo scholarship.
“It’s a kind of heavy, sad feeling for it to be over,” Sutton said. “I’ve grown up in this industry and have been going to state and nationals. I’ve always been the little one in the family to compete behind my brothers [Riley and Wyatt].”
Sutton, a Spring Charter School of Temecula student, has one more high school competition left — the nationals in Gillette, Wyo.
FOND MEMORIES
The recent stories I wrote on the Inland Empire Derby Divas were a stroll down memory lane.
The Divas are an amateur women’s roller derby team. The roster includes players from Redlands, Yucaipa and Beaumont, among others.
Several interviewees mentioned the old Los Angeles Thunderbirds of the 1960s, starring Ralph Valladares. The Thunderbirds’ rival, the Bay Area Bombers, also popped up. That was the team I watched on TV while growing up.
Even as kids, we knew the old roller derby was fixed, unlike the current women’s game. I think the Bombers trailed every game I ever watched by 2-3 points on the last jam until Charlie O’Connell, Joan Weston, Ann Calvello or Tony Roman worked their magic. It was campy as heck and good theater.
THRIVING
Yucaipa native and Redlands East Valley High grad Chad Gornay recently got some good ink. He was featured in a University of California-Irvine newsletter.
Gornay is a former REV and UCI Anteater water polo player who plans to travel to Barcelona, surf the California coast, and hike through some state and national parks. Eventually, he wants to become a biological researcher.
Asked for the newsletter what advice he would give his first-year self, Gornay said, “At moments, the challenges you face will be overwhelming, and your feelings of anxiety and stress are justified. Experience them! However, do not let them discourage you.”
NEW JOB
Redlands native John Hardin, who grew up in Yucaipa, has a new job.
Hardin recently was named the new director of agronomy (soil management) at the Rio Verde Country Club in Rio Verde, Arizona, near Scottsdale.
Hardin has more than 20 years of experience in the golf industry, including several years as an assistant golf pro. He started playing golf at 12.
“This is a lifetime opportunity for me and my family and I am thrilled to offer my professionalism and expertise to the club,” Hardin said via news release. “I get to take care of what I get to play on.”
BERDOO-BOUND
Former University of Redlands men’s basketball assistant coach Tim Bross is coming home, in a sense.
Bross has been hired as an assistant with the Cal State University San Bernardino men’s basketball team.
“He will be a great mentor for our student-athletes and we are excited to welcome his family to the CSUSB community,” new Coyote coach Gus Argenal said.
Bross most recently was the head coach at Cal State Maritime Academy in Vallejo (Northern California). There he led the Keelhaulers to a 26-25 overall record.
Keelhauling — in case you’re wondering — is to haul a vessel under the keel of the ship, by ropes attached to the yardarms on each side. It was a form of corporal punishment formerly practiced in the Dutch and English Navies.
Bross was an assistant coach at the University of Redlands before his stint in Vallejo, helping the Bulldogs to a 20-7 record in 2019-20.
CHAMPS
Beaumont High won its division of the San Diego State passing tournament.
The Cougars, led by quarterback Christopher Cooper, defeated Mater Dei in the title game.
"Everyone had a great weekend but Sean Dyer had an explosive and breakout weekend," said Cooper, who also complimented the play of Myion Walker, DJ Littles, Cleve Johnson, Hans Meneses and Braedon Miller.
