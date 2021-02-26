BY JAMES FOLMER
Redlands Community News
Obrey Brown has been a longtime contributor to the Century Group Media newspapers for many years.
His wife, a longtime teacher with the Redlands Unified School District, recently retired so the Browns plan to leave their Beaumont home and spend time with their children and grandchildren in three different parts of the country.
Brown, the former sports editor of the Redlands Daily Facts, has covered the East Valley sports scene for decades.
Another veteran local sportswriter, John Murphy, will take over Pass area sports for the Record Gazette on March 19 along with keeping up with sports for other Century Group Media newspapers.
Murphy was the prep sports editor at the San Bernardino County Sun for many years. Brown wrote about Murphy in the Dec. 25, 2020.
“@PrepDogNow — ‘Purveyor of fine tweets since 2009’ — has kept in contact with readerships in almost each community along Interstate 10. … There has been a nice cross section along the I-15 and State Route 91,” Brown wrote.
“Since he was 18, 65-year-old veteran sportswriter John Murphy (aka @PrepDog), who’s shown up in places around California as a scribe to mostly a high school sports readership, is suffering through the current global pandemic like everyone else.”
“Due to COVID-19, there’s a dwindling list of storylines from the local area. Just watch, though. If there’s room to write, @PrepDogNow will meet any editor’s assignment demands.”
A native of the Bay Area, Murphy went to high school at San Mateo Serra — notoriously, the prep campout for the likes of Tom Brady and Barry Bonds — @PrepDogNow harmoniously identifies with coaches and athletes alike, according to Brown. Despite the fact that the sports world has been dark for nearly a year, until cross-country competition was revived this month, never missed a beat.
Send your story tips to jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.