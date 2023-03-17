Cajon High School sprinter JeyQuan Smith put on a show to lead a contingent of Citrus Belt league track and field teams that competed in the Saddle Up Invitational at Vista Murrieta High School Saturday.
Smith, a senior bound for South Florida University on a football scholarship, was in mid-season form as he anchored the Cowboys 4x100 meter relay team to victory in 42.24 seconds, won the 100 meters in a season-best 10.49 and the 200-meter in a blistering 21.38. Both dash times are among the fastest in California. Smith finished his day with a third-place finish in the long jump at 21 feet, 1 inch. Teammate Keith Cotlage took second at 21 feet, 7 inches.
Earlier this season, Smith ran a sub-50-second 400-meter in 49.49 in a dual meet with Valley View High School. He ran the 100 in 10.66 and anchored the 400-meter relay team to a 42.04 clocking at the Ontario Relays.
But Smith wasn’t the whole show. Teammates Vicente Quiroz Jr. and Jacob Mendiola ran 1-3 in the 1600-meter with Quiroz winning in 4:29.06 while Mendiola finished in 4:31.48. Mendiola came back in the 3200-meter run to finish fourth in 9:51.49.
On the girls’ side, Layla Campbell of Cajon won the triple jump at 34 feet, 4 inches and finished third in the long jump at 16 feet, 6 inches.
Here’s how other CBL teams did at the meet.
BEAUMONT
Amanda Butterfield won the girls 800 meters in 2:19.88. Amanda Hewitt finished fourth in the 400-meter in 59.58. Angie Valenzuela was second in the 3200 meters in 11:52.85 and Beaumont’s 4x400 meter relay team was runner-up in 4:09.01.
For the boys, Chase Rutherford finished fourth in the 800-meter in 2:03.21 and the 4x400 relay team finished fourth in 3:42.43. Tayvan Anderson was fourth in the long jump at 20 feet, 4 inches and third in the triple jump at 40 feet, 10.5 inches.
YUCAIPA
Defending CBL discus champion Audrey Blankenship won the discus competition at 109 feet, 6 inches. Cali Good finished second and Taylor Becker was third in the girls 1600-meter run. Good was timed in 5:29.09 and Becker in 5:36.74. Good came back in the 800-meter to finish third in 2:28.22 Isabela Lopez-Davis was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 50.16.
For the boys, Ben Ligenfelter established personal bests in both the shot put and discus, heaving the 12-pound ball 52 feet, a quarter inch and sailing the discus 151 feet, four inches. Xander Marquan was seventh in the 1600-meter run in 4:37.04 and sixth in the 800-meter in 2:04.83. Teammate Scott Caricato was 10th in the 800 in 2:10.14 and 10th in the 1600 in 4:45.95.
REDLANDS
Alexandra Martinez and Jaden Bruno tied for third place in the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches. Stephanie Brittin was second in the triple jump at 33 feet, 6 inches
For the boys, Neal Connelly finished seventh in the 800-meter in 2:06.69 and ninth in the 1600-meter in 4:45.60. A’maen Lockett finished sixth in the 300 hurdles in 44.22. Kallen Gregg was fifth in the 3200-meter in 10:17.75.
CITRUS VALLEY
Adian Sturtevant was sixth in the 3200-meter in 10:26.36. Sean Love was eighth in the 400-meter in 55.13. Natalie Thoe finished 10th in the long jump at 14 feet, 10 inches as well as the triple jump at 29 feat, 7.5 inches. Jessica Doty was eighth in the triple jump at 31 feet, 9.5 inches.
REDLANDS EAST VALLEY
Jeremiah Bolanos moved up among the CIF Southern Section leaders in the triple jump with an outstanding 47-foot, 6-inch effort to win the competition. Bolanos was second in the long jump at 22 feet, 3 inches.
