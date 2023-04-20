Citrus Valley, Redlands East Valley, Beaumont, Yucaipa and Redlands high school track and field teams produced several good marks on Saturday, April 15, at the Inland Empire Championships at Vista Murrieta High School.
In the varsity girls’ team standings, Yucaipa placed fifth with 34 points, while Beaumont was sixth with 31 points and REV finished ninth with 26.50 points. In varsity boys, Beaumont was 18th with 13 points, followed by Yucaipa with nine, Redlands with eight and Citrus Valley with eight.
Here’s a team-by-team breakdown:
CITRUS VALLEY VARSITY
BOYS — Citrus Valley’s 3,200-meter relay team finished second in 8:07.22 with the foursome of Chris Ontiveros, Ethan Romero, Diego Caldera and Mateo Saldana carrying the baton. Kalani Daniel was 12th in the 3,200-meter run in 9:58.24.
GIRLS — Itzel Del Rio finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run in 11:50.42. Isabella Bravo was eighth in the 800-meter in 2:27.21.
REDLANDS VARSITY
BOYS — Redlands 4x100-meter relay team (Woods, Gomez, Morris, Scarbrough) wound up second in 43.35 seconds. Jordan Woods was ninth in the triple jump at 40 feet, 11.5 inches.
GIRLS — Stephanie Brittin was fifth in the long jump at 15 feet, 11 inches and 10th in the triple jump at 32 feet, 8 inches. Alexandra Martinez was fourth in the high jump at 5 feet, 1 inch while Jaden Bruno was seventh at 4 feet, 9 inches.
REDLANDS EAST VALLEY VARSITY
BOYS — The 3,200-meter relay quartet of Emmanuel Wallace, Juan Montes, Jacob Ladd and Frank Rodriguez finished third in 8:20.96. Wallace later finished ninth in the 3,200-meter run in 9:57.18.
GIRLS — Meghan Walker took seventh in the 1,600-meters in 5:26.60. Catalina Teran was third in the 100-meter in 12.66 and ninth in the high jump at 4 feet, 9 inches. Astrid Teran was second in the long jump at 17 feet, 3 inches while Audrey Powers was sixth in the same event at 15 feet, 7 inches.
YUCAIPA HIGH VARSITY
BOYS — Scott Caricato took eighth place in the 3,200-meter run in 9:56.79. Ben Ligenfelter wound up third in the shot put at 50 feet, 6.5 inches and seventh in the discus at 146 feet, 2 inches. Both marks were well below his season’s best.
GIRLS — Cana Neal finished 10th in the 400-meter in 1:01.20. Cali Good was second in the 1,600-meter in a season-best time of 5:22.05 and took fifth in the 800-meter in 2:24.99. Mikensi Smith finished fourth in the 100 meters in 12.73 and second in the 200 meters in 25.94. Audrey Blankenship was fifth in the discus at 103 feet, 8 inches and eighth in the shot put at 32 feet even.
BEAUMONT HIGH VARSITY
BOYS — The 4x100 relay team finished sixth in 44.23 seconds. Daniel Agbelusi was ninth in the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.14 with teammate King Dunlap 10th in 16.17. Agbelusi took fifth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 41.65. Anthony Ruiz took third in the 800-meters in 2:02.02.
GIRLS — Angie Valenzuela was fifth in the 3,200-meter run in 11:48.89. Adriana Hewitt was fourth in the 400-meter in 58.44. Hannah Butterfield won the 1,600-meter in 5:20.15 and then captured the 800-meter in 2:20.90. Sydney Hansen was seventh in the 200-meter in 26.59.
CBL ATHLETES IN FROSH-SOPH
REDLANDS HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS — Kallen Gregg took fifth in the 3,200-meter in 10:09.99. Julien Scarbrough took second in the invitational 100-meter in 10.97.
GIRLS — Su’Riah Williams won both the shot put (35 feet, 8 inches) and the discus (112 feet, 11 inches). Nyla Hall was fourth in the 100-meter in 13.37.
Redlands finished sixth overall in the points standings with 35 points
REDLANDS EAST VALLEY
BOYS — Noah Esquibel won the open boys 100-meter in 11.25.
YUCAIPA HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS — Nathan Nielsen was fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:39.36. Will McHargue took third place in the discus at 117 feet even. Damian Miller was fifth in the long jump at 18 feet, 6.25 inches.
BEAUMONT HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS — Kai Johnson took ninth place in the 100-meter dash in 11.68 and seventh in the 200-meter in 23.15. Chase Johnson placed ninth in the 400-meter in 52.85. Beaumont’s 4x400-relay team took fifth in 3:43.77.
